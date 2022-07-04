Radiohead Song Tournament: Round 1 Pt. 2

And here’s the second batch!

Songs, Pt. 2

“No Surprises”, “Pyramid Song”, “Everything in Its Right Place”, “Fake Plastice Trees”, “Let Down”, “High and Dry”, “The National Anthem”, “Airbag”, “15 Step”, “Subterranean Homesick Alien”, “Weird Fishes / Arpeggi”, “Optimistic”, “Sit Down. Stand Up.”, “Lucky”, “The Tourist”, “Bodysnatchers”, “Climbing Up The Walls”, “Spectre”, “Motion Picture Soundtrack”, “Anyone Can Play Guitar”, “Give Up the Ghost”, “Like Spinning Plates”. “Jigsaw Falling Into Place”, “Myxomatosis”, “House of Cards”, “Where I End and You Begin”, “Nude”, “The Daily Mail”, “Palo Alto”, “Identikit”, “Separator”, “Killer Cars”

Voting ends 6 May, 10PM EDT

