Here are today’s contestants:

Andie, an educator, has a long-standing annual tradition of canoeing;

Yungsheng, a public defender, has a tattoo you can drink a toast to; and

Eleanor, a freelance technical editor, was Ann Landers in a one-woman show. Eleanor is a one-day champ with winnings of $20,818.

Jeopardy!

ORCHESTRAL INSTRUMENTS // NAME THE AUTOMAKER // TV // SILENT CONSONANT WORDS // TUNNELS // BYE, GEORGE

DD1 – $800 – TV – “The Greenlanders” & “The Last Daughter of Uppsala” are episodes of the drama called these people: “Valhalla” (Yungsheng won $1,000 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Eleanor $2,600, Yungsheng $6,600, Andie $4,400.

Double Jeopardy!

NON-ORCHESTRAL INSTRUMENTS // STARTS WITH “AU” // IT’S KIND OF A FUNNY STORY // MEDICAL ADJECTIVES // OLD MOVIES // THE POWER OF THE DOGE

DD2 – $1,600 – MEDICAL ADJECTIVES – It can refer to a procedure that doesn’t penetrate the body or to disease that doesn’t encroach into healthy cells (Andie dropped into second place, from $13,200 down to $10,200 vs. $11,000 for Yungsheng.)

DD3 – $1,600 – NON-ORCHESTRAL INSTRUMENTS – Change one letter in Google’s mobile phone operating system to get this type of non-liquid barometer (Eleanor lost $2,016 from her score of $7,800 vs. $12,200 for Andie and $11,800 for Yungsheng.)

Andie was awarded $4,000 on a ruling reversal very late in DJ and gained first place, where Andie remained into FJ at $12,200 vs. Yungsheng at $11,800 and Eleanor at $5,784.

Final Jeopardy!

THE EASTERN U.S. – At its peak, this state had 6 seats in the House of Representatives; since the 1930s, it has had just 1

Only Yungsheng was correct and did a few victory leaps, as he added $11,000 to win with $22,800.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the item that Harold Lloyd hung from in a famous movie stunt in “Safety Last!” was a clock.

Judging the writers: In OLD MOVIES, they thought that knowing the term “pre-code” should be worth less than getting the titles “Viva Las Vegas” and “Marty”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Vikings”? DD2 – What is non-invasive? DD3 – What is aneroid? FJ – What is Vermont?

