WW 187 – Hamilton: A Werewolf Musical

Alexander Werewolfton,

We are waiting in the wings for you

You could never back down,

You never learned to take your time!

Oh, Alexander Werewolfton,

When the Avocado sings for you

Will they know what you overcame?

Will they know you rewrote the game?

Werewolf will never be the same!

Welcome to Hamilton: A Werewolf Musical. This is designed as a somewhat more complex than average Werewolf with multiple scum factions and the potential for treacherous scenarios. Could turn out chaotic, but hopefully fun.

Roles Character Roles have been listed below. More information will be made publicly available about each role, but you will have to wait for Day 1 for the full details. 16 Revolutionaries (Town) The Revolutionaries seek to free their new nation from tyranny (defeat the Royalists), triumph politically over the rivals (defeat the Democratic-Republicans), and stop any other villainous players at work. 8 Vanilla-Town Rebels

1 Ten-Dollar Founding Father (Alexander Hamilton)

1 Fighting Frenchman – (Lafayette)

1 General (George Washington)

1 Duelist (John Laurens)

1 Tailor’s Apprentice (Hercules Mulligan)

3 Schuylers Sisters Angelica Eliza And Peggy

2 Southern [Expletive] Democratic-Republicans (Scum Faction) The Democratic-Republicans also seek to free the Nation from the Royalists, but wish to triumph over their strong central government loving, Revolutionary rivals. 1 Secretary of State (Thomas Jefferson)

1 Compromiser (James Madison) 2 Royalists (Scum Faction) The Royalists seek to stomp down their rebellious rival factions, keeping America in check as loyal subjects of their loving English Monarch. 1 Mad King (George III)

1 Farmer (Samuel Seabury) 1 Villain In Your History (SK) Your Obedient Servant, A. Burr 1 ??? ??? [collapse]

Players Mac spooky MSD April Cork Lindsay x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x [collapse]

Thanks in advance to anyone who volunteers for this game. Assuming sign-ups roll in in a sufficiently quick manner, I’d like to get this game started on the thematically appropriate July 4th date, with maybe a long Day 1 to compensate for post Holiday catching-up.

