Radiohead Song Tournament : Round 1 Pt. 1

Our fourth tournament to start off with 64 songs! And here comes the first batch of 32:

Songs, Pt. 1

“Paranoid Android”, “Idioteque, “Karma Police”, “Exit Music (For a Film)”, “How to Disappear Completely”, “There, There”, “You and Whose Army?”, “Burn the Witch”, “I Might Be Wrong”, “Life in a Glasshouse”, “Street Spirit (Fade Out)”, “Knives Out”, “Reckoner”, “Creep”, “Packt Like Sardines in a Crushd Tin Box”, “The Bends”, “All I Need”, “Just”, “Planet Telex”, “2 + 2 = 5”, “My Iron Lung”, “Talk Show Host”, “Electioneering”, “Kid A” “True Love Waits” (acoustic version), “Lotus Flower” “Black Star”, “Videotape”, “True Love Waits” (A Moon Shaped Pool version), “Morning Bell” (Kid A version), “Man of War”, “In Limbo”

Voting ends 4 July, 10PM EDT

