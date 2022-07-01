Werewolf 186: Seinfeld, Season 2 – Day Seven

Abby has died. She was GEORGE COSTANZA.
Players
emmelemm // Kitty Witless
Josephus // Signfeld.co.uk
Lamb // Lucille Bluth from the popular situation comedy Arrested Development
Narrowstrife // “Madman” from the popular situation comedy Madman of the People
Ralph // Kenneth the Page from the popular situation comedy 30 Rock
Sic // Joey Tribbiani from the popular situation comedy Friends
Side Character // Bart Simpson from the popular album Simpsons Sing the Blues
Abby // Good at social deduction games (GEORGE COSTANZA, TOWN) (ELAINE BENES, TOWN)
Chum // Arnold Rimmer from the popular? situation comedy Red Dwarf
Copywight // Previously, on ER (UNCLE LEO, WOLF) Cork // Mr. Moviefone (BUBBLE BOY) Dourif // J Peterman (IZZY MANDELBAUM, BACKUP > WOLF) forever1267 // David Puddy (VANILLA TOWN) Lindsay // The Cryptkeeper (MULVA, WOLF) Louie // Field Marshal Zhukov from The Death of Stalin (JERRY SEINFELD, TOWN) Marlowe // George Steinbrenner (VANILLA TOWN) MSD // Bette Midler, star of Rochelle Rochelle (VANILLA TOWN) Owen // Arnold, inventor of the Funky Door (JACK KLAMPUS, WOLF) Queequeg // Izzy Mandelbaum (SUSAN ROSS, TOWN) Raven // Agnes from Nancy comics (VANILLA TOWN) Spooky // @alexfsands on Tiktok (KEITH HERNANDEZ, WOLF)
Backups
Jake
Moonster
Roles
6 Town
Wins the game when the wolves and independent roles are sent to Del Boca Vista (the graveyard).
JERRY SEINFELD – Jerry is an observational comedian. Each night he “observes” a player to learn their alignment. Jerry can detect Tim Whatley and the wolves (except Uncle Leo). Bubble Boy and the Mystery ??? Role detect as Town. ELAINE BENES – Elaine is a dognapper. Each night she steals a player, protecting them from kills and blocking any actions they have. Cannot target herself. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights. GEORGE COSTANZA and
SUSAN ROSS – George and Susan share a Discord chat channel. The first time either George or Susan is killed, only Susan dies.
COSMO KRAMER – Can drop a giant ball of oil on someone (1-shot Vigilante). If Kramer is blocked, the shot is not spent.
If the ball of oil is dropped on Bubble Boy, Kramer is killed instead.
5 YADDA YADDA YADDA – Vanilla Town
0 Wolf
Wins the game when there are no independent roles and the number of wolf players equals the number of Town players.
JACK KLAMPUS – Role blocker. Cannot block the same player on consecutive nights. UNCLE LEO IZZY MANDELBAUM – Undetectable wolf. Hello! KEITH HERNANDEZ – Vanilla wolf. MULVA – Vanilla wolf.
Independent Roles
TIM WHATLEY – Serial Killer. Wins the game when all anti-dentites (other players) are dead.
BUBBLE BOY – If the Bubble Boy is the final roled player in the game (e.g., the only players left alive are Bubble Boy and those that have “Vanilla” in their role description), the game immediately ends and BB wins by himself. Moops! MYSTERY ??? ROLE – Izzy Mandelbaum, takes over the role of the first non-Vanilla player to die (except Bubble Boy, Susan Ross, or Kramer if his Vig shot is spent). Izzy is now the undetectable Wolf, effective immediately.
Rules
-No quoting or screencapping from Discord.
-You cannot edit any of your posts. The mod will know!
-Wolf and SK night kill actions are mandatory. Vig kills are optional.
-A tie vote at Twilight results in RNG amongst the tied players.
-Participation: You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being replaced.
-Be nice: Attack arguments, not people.
-Night Action Order of Operations: Blocking > jailing > investigation > SK kill > optional Vig kill > Wolf kill.
Twilight is at 5pm PST/6pm MST/7pm CST/8pm EST) on Friday, July 1. (THAT IS TONIGHT!)