July 2022 TV Preview – Streaming

Amazon Prime

The Terminal List

Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows James Reece after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves.

Starring: Chris Pratt, Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, Alexis Louder

Premieres July 1st

Modern Love: Hyderabad

Modern Love Hyderabad is an anthology series that is equal parts a study on modern relationships as it is a love letter to the deliciously diverse city of Hyderabad. Each of the 6 stories in the anthology is selected to depict a specific kind of relationship and a different facet of love. Our characters encounter a whole spectrum of challenges; some stories are airy first-world issues while other pieces explore the deepest forms of human anguish. Taken as a whole, the series runs the whole gamut of various forms of love in the modern era. Similarly, each story has its own individual setting, a section of the city of Hyderabad, appropriate to the themes and motifs of that particular episode. If one takes a macro view of the entire anthology as a whole, these settings come together as individual pieces of a colourful mosaic that represents life in Hyderabad today.

Starring: Aadhi Pinisetty, Nithya Menen, Ritu Varma, Suhasini Maniratnam, Revathy, Naresh, Malavika Nair, Abijeet Duddala, Naresh Agastya, Komalee Prasad, Ulka Gupta

Premieres July 8th

Warriors on the Field

Directed by award winning director Professor Larissa Behrendt, the documentary offers compelling insight that explores the deeply personal and poignant stories of three Indigenous AFL players and celebrates Aboriginal Australia and its association with the Australian Football League.

Premieres July 8th

James May: Our Man in Italy

Buongiorno viewers! Join James May (aka Bim) on his latest adventure exploring the ins and outs of Italy. There’ll be plenty of cheese, culture, cars, beautiful countryside and more.

Premieres July 15th

Forever Summer: Hamptons

Forever Summer: Hamptons is a coming-of-age docusoap, set against the idyllic backdrop of the Hamptons, about a group of college kids from widely different backgrounds, from wealthy New York City kids who descend for the summer to the humble townies. By day, they’re working at a seaside restaurant. By night, they are tearing up the town, testing friendships, and exploring love during the hottest days of the year. This group and their friends are chasing the perfect summer at a pivotal time in their lives, when carefree adolescence is about to end. Come September, the stakes and responsibilities will be high, but the summer is theirs for the taking.

Premieres July 15th

Paper Girls

In the early morning hours after Halloween 1988, four paper girls—Erin, Mac, Tiffany, and KJ—are out on their delivery route when they become caught in the crossfire between warring time-travelers, changing the course of their lives forever. Transported into the future, these girls must figure out a way to get back home to the past, a journey that will bring them face-to-face with the grown-up versions of themselves. While reconciling that their futures are far different than their 12-year-old selves imagined, they are being hunted by a militant faction of time-travelers known as the Old Watch, who have outlawed time travel so that they can stay in power. In order to survive, the girls will need to overcome their differences and learn to trust each other, and themselves.

Starring: Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, Sofia Rosinsky, and Fina Strazza, Ali Wong, Nate Corddry, Adina Porter

Premieres July 29th

Hulu

Maggie

It’s hard enough being a young, single woman in the world today – it’s harder when you also happen to be a psychic. Maggie has true psychic abilities, meaning she regularly sees the future of her friends, parents, clients, and random strangers on the street. But when she begins to see glimpses of her own destiny at the same time that she meets an unexpected guy, her life gets even more comedically complicated. Can you let yourself fall in love when you think you know how it ends? She probably should have seen this coming…

Starring: Rebecca Rittenhouse, David Del Rio, Nichole Sakura, Leonardo Nam, Angelique Cabral, Ray Ford, Chloe Bridges, Kerri Kenney, Chris Elliott

Premieres July 6th

Victoria’s Secret: Angels & Demons

Investigated with journalistic rigor, Matt Tyrnauer directs this searing and provocative exposé of the Victoria’s Secret brand as well as their then CEO, the larger-than-life, enigmatic billionaire, Les Wexner. Truth is not what it seems; as the underworld of fashion, the billionaire class, and Jeffrey Epstein are revealed to all be inextricably intertwined with the fall of this legendary brand.

Premieres July 14th

HBO Max

Visitors

The series follows a rookie policeman in a small French town who encounters two strange lights colliding in the sky.

Starring: Simon Astier, Damien Jouillerot, Vincent Desagnat, Tiphaine Daviot, Delphine Baril

Premieres July 7th

Rap Sh!t

Rap Sh!t follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna and Mia, who reunite to form a rap group.

Starring: Aida Osman, KaMillion, Devon Terrell, Jonica Booth, R.J. Cyler

Premieres July 21st

The Last Movie Stars

Directed by Ethan Hawke, the series explores the personal lives and careers of actors Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman. Central to THE LAST MOVIE STARS is a long-abandoned project that Newman commissioned from friend and screenwriter Stewart Stern. At Newman’s request, Stern interviewed close friends, family, and artistic collaborators Elia Kazan, Sidney Lumet, Karl Malden, Sidney Pollack, Gore Vidal, Jacqueline Witte, Joanne Woodward, and others for a planned memoir. Newman was also interviewed by Stern. They discussed his youth, his first marriage with Witte, his romance and life with Woodward, his personal demons, and the gut-wrenching loss of his son, Scott.

Premieres July 21st

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls – a brand-new set of Little Liars – find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago…as well as their own.

Starring: Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson, Alex Aiono

Premieres July 28th

Peacock

Trigger Point

Experienced bomb disposal operative Lana Washington is pushed to her breaking point dealing with a series of improvised explosive devices that threaten London during a summer terror campaign; under extreme pressure and in search of answers, Lana suspects that the targets on her team are premeditated and must race to discover the bomber’s real identity.

Starring:

Premieres July 8th

The Resort

A multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior.

Starring: William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti, Nick Offerman, Skyler Gisondo, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Nina Bloomgarden, Gabriela Cartol, Ben Sinclair, Parvesh Cheena, Debby Ryan, Dylan Baker, Becky Ann Baker, Michael Hitchcock

Premieres July 28th

Apple TV+

Black Bird

Inspired by actual events, when high school football hero, decorated policeman’s son and convicted drug dealer Jimmy Keene is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, he is given the choice of a lifetime – enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall, or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole. Keene quickly realizes his only way out is to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before Hall’s appeal goes through. But is this suspected killer telling the truth? Or is it just another tale from a serial liar? This dramatic and captivating story subverts the crime genre by enlisting the help of the very people put behind bars to solve its mysteries.

Starring: Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, Sepideh Moafi, Greg Kinnear, Ray Liotta

Premieres July 8th

Duck & Goose

Inspired by the New York Times bestselling books by Tad Hills, Duck & Goose is a preschool series that celebrates the unique friendship of Duck and Goose, two best feathered friends that don’t always see beak to beak. That is until they discover that embracing and appreciating each other’s differences can help them think up entirely new ideas to help solve everyday challenges, both big and small.

Premieres July 8th

Best Foot Forward

Based on the book Just Don’t Fall by real life paralympic athlete, author, motivational speaker and comedian, Josh Sundquist, the live-action series follows 12-year-old Josh Dubin as he goes from homeschool to public school, eager to experience everything middle school has to offer! But along the way, Josh also faces a brand-new set of challenges, including how to get an entire school of kids to see past his prosthetic leg, and get to know him for who he is. With the support of his parents and the help of his best friends, Kyle and Gabriella, Josh learns, laughs and grows, eager to come back every day for more.

Starring: Logan Marmino, Stephen Schneider, Joy Suprano, Peyton Jackson, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss

Premieres July 22nd

Surface

The series follows Sophie, a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss. As Sophie embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband and friends, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is in fact the truth she has lived. Through twists and turns and an unexpected love triangle, this sexy, elevated thriller asks: What if you woke up one day and didn’t know your own secrets?

Starring: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephan James, Ari Graynor, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, François Arnaud, Millie Brady

Premieres July 29th

Amber Brown

Based on the best-selling book series by Paula Danziger, with over 10 million copies in print, Amber Brown is an unfiltered look at a girl finding her voice through art and music in the wake of her parents’ divorce.

Starring: Carsyn Rose, Sarah Drew, Darin Brooks, Liliana Inouye

Premieres July 29th

Paramount+

SkyMed

SkyMed follows the triumphs, heartbreaks and tribulations of budding nurses and pilots flying air ambulances in remote Northern Canada. Weaving together intense character journeys with high-stakes medical rescues, a diverse cast of young medical responders must rely on each other for survival at 20,000 feet in the air.

Starring: Natasha Calis, Ace “Aason” Nadjiwon, Morgan Holmstrom, Praneet Akilla, Thomas Elms, Mercedes Morris, Kheon Clarke, Braeden Clarke

Premieres July 10th

Disney+

America the Beautiful

Narrated by Michael B. Jordan, the documentary series takes viewers on an epic journey across North America’s most spectacular regions to witness the breathtaking landscapes of the most diverse land on Earth while showcasing its many unique creatures. The goal is to inspire audiences to conserve the precious habitats and inhabitants found in our own backyards.

Premieres July 4th

Siempre Fui Yo (It Was Always Me)

Siempre Fui Yo (It Was Always Me) follows the adventures of Lupe, a Mexican girl whose life takes an unexpected turn when she finds out her father – El Faraón, Colombia’s greatest music star – has died, and decides to leave her native Mexico and travel to Cartagena to attend his funeral. Once there, she quickly realizes that nothing is what it seems and decides to enroll in a musical contest to be close to her father’s entourage and look into his suspicious death. Together with Noah, a young former assistant of her father’s, Lupe embarks on a mission full of danger, romance and plenty of music to solve this mystery in the heart of the Colombian Caribbean.

Starring: Karol Sevilla, Pipe Bueno, Christian Tappan, José Julián Gaviria, Simón Savi, Antonio Sanint, Adriana Romero, Juliana Velásquez, Dubán Prado, Alejandro Gutiérrez, Katherine Escobar, Eliana Raventós, Marisol Correa,Felipe Botero

Premieres July 20th

Tudo Igual… Só Que Não

Tudo Igual, Só Que Não follows Carol at the time she is experiencing important changes in her life. On the one hand, she has to deal with her mother marrying her new boyfriend and the prospect of living under the same roof with his son. On the other, she starts dating someone for the first time in her life and begins to face unexpected situations with her lifelong girlfriends, which threatens their relationship. So she faces the typical challenges of adolescence, experiencing feelings she’d never explored before and learning that getting to know herself and respecting her emotions are the first steps toward happiness, even if she makes mistakes along the way.

Starring: Gabriella Saraivah, Ana Jeckel, Duda Matte, Clara Buarque, Guilhermina Libanio, Guthierry Sotero, Ronald Sotto, Daniel Botelho, Kiko Pissolato, Miá Mello

Premieres July 20th

Light and Magic

Granted unparalleled access, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan takes viewers on an adventure behind the curtains of Industrial Light & Magic, the special visual effects, animation and virtual production division of Lucasfilm. Learn what inspired some of the most legendary filmmakers in Hollywood history, and follow their stories from their earliest personal films to bringing George Lucas’ vision to life.

Premieres July 27th

AMC+

Moonhaven

A skeptic in Paradise, Earth pilot Bella Sway is sucked into a conspiracy to gain control of Moonhaven, a utopian colony on the Moon 100 years in the future. She must team up with local detective to stop forces that want to destroy Earth’s last hope before they are destroyed themselves.

Starring: Emma McDonald, Dominic Monaghan, Joe Manganiello

Premieres July 7th

BET+

Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons

In Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons, we follow a bubbling feud between two affluent Black families, the Brittons and the Johnsons, where the difference of old money v. new money is only the tip of the iceberg. From the “glitz and gloss” of the Black elite to the “underbelly of wealth and prestige,” the new series shows the many layers of this 1%.

Starring: Lamman Rucker, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Elise Neal, Brian White, Karon Riley, Mike Merrill, Blac Chyna, Aaron Spears, Daya Vaidya, Cameo Sherrell, Franklin Ojeda Smith, Jordan Smith, Jennifer Freeman, David Andrews

Premieres July 1st

Discovery+

Conjuring Kesha

Kesha checks off her creepy bucket list by delving deeper into the unknown with celebrity guests and experts in the supernatural.

Premieres July 8th

Netflix

King of Stonks

Felix Armand wants to be at the top. Because once he’s there, he can finally be a decent human being. After all, he’s the damn mastermind behind the most successful FinTech company of all time, and all of Germany: the CableCash AG. Unfortunately, everything is already blowing up in Felix’s face during the IPO: Money laundering, investor deception, internet pornography. As a medium-sized company, you certainly don’t get applauded for using such methods by the German public. And after Felix has freed his megalomaniac and esoteric boss Magnus from the clutches of the Sicilian Mafia, he promptly abandons him, and Felix once again has to handle it all on his own. The press, politics, the underworld – and Magnus. They all want a piece of the pie and Felix can’t keep up trying to play them all against each other. And so Felix turns from a lousy little programmer into the biggest swindler in German post-war history. And then there is also Sheila Williams, the woman Felix really shouldn’t fall in love with. But….

Starring: Thomas Schubert, Matthias Brandt, Larissa Sirah Herden, Sophia Burtscher, Altine Emini, Andreas Döhler Julian Sark, Bibiana Beglau, Lazar Simaifar, Ali Salman, Wilson Gonzalez

Premieres July 6th

Uncle From Another World

After being in a coma for 17 years, Takafumi’s middle-aged uncle suddenly wakes up speaking an unrecognizable language and wielding magical powers.

Premieres July 6th

Boo, Bitch

Over the course of one night, a high school senior, who’s lived her life safely under the radar, seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life, only to find out the next morning… she’s a motherf*%king ghost.

Starring: Lana Condor, Zoe Colletti, Mason Versaw, Aparna Brielle, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Jason Genao

Premieres July 8th

How To Build a Sex Room

Couples looking for more spice in the bedroom hire luxury interior designer Melanie Rose to create stylish spaces where they can carry out any fantasy they wish. You’ve seen kitchen renovations, you’ve seen bathroom transformations, but you’ve never seen anything quite like this!

Premieres July 8th

The Longest Night

The Longest Night is the night of December 24th: a group of armed men surround the Monte Baruca prison and cut off communications with the outside. Their objective: capture Simón Lago, a dangerous serial killer. If the guards hand him over, the assault will be over in a matter of minutes. But Hugo, the prison warden, refuses to obey and prepares to resist the attack.

Starring: Luis Callejo, Alberto Ammann, Bárbara Goenaga, Cecilia Freire, Daniel Albaladejo, José Luis García-Pérez, Roberto Álamo

Premieres July 8th

How To Change Your Mind

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney and New York Times best-selling author Michael Pollan present this documentary series event in four parts, each focused on a different mind-altering substance: LSD, psilocybin, MDMA, and mescaline. With Pollan as our guide, we journey to the frontiers of the new psychedelic renaissance – and look back at almost-forgotten historical context – to explore the potential of these substances to heal and change minds as well as culture. How to Change Your Mind is directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Alison Ellwood and two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmaker Lucy Walker.

Premieres July 12th

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!

The series looks at the 50-year quest to find the mysterious man who hijacked a Northwest Airlines passenger jet in November 1971 and escaped with $200,000, never to be seen again. Five decades. Few clues. Too many suspects. The identity of skyjacker D.B. Cooper remains one of the greatest mysteries of the 20th century.

Premieres July 13th

Hurts Like Hell

Hurts Like Hell is a limited series inspired by true events in the Muay Thai scene, where a sport long regarded as a national heritage is ridden with untold and unexpected truths away from the spotlight. The series paints a picture of the diverse lives that shape the Muay Thai world through a new way of storytelling that combines reality-based, documentary-style narrative with intriguing TV drama. Fans of the sport will get to learn about the reality of Muay Thai straight from insiders that range from boxers, gamblers, commentators and critics to promoters, cornermen, club owners, and ring doctors in multi-perspective stories that shed light on the impact of each event and action — ultimately lifting the curtain to reveal the dark, controversial secrets in the ring and beyond.

Premieres July 13th

Resident Evil

Year 2036 – 14 years after the spread of Joy caused so much pain, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and mind-shattering creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.

Starring: Lance Reddick, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti, Turlough Convery

Premieres July 14th

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

When a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons, Po must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade. Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction — and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way.

Starring: Jack Black, Rita Ora, James Hong, Chris Geere, Della Saba, Rahnuma Panthaky, Ed Weeks, Amy Hill

Premieres July 14th

Mom, Don’t Do That!

After her husband’s death, a 60-year-old mom decides to find love again — to the joy and annoyance of her two daughters. Based on a true story.

Starring: Alice Ko, Alyssa Chia, Austin Lin, Billie Wang, Johnny Kou, Vicky Tseng, Wu Kang-ren

Premieres July 15th

Remarriage & Desires

Through an exclusive matchmaking agency that caters to the ultrarich, a divorcee plots revenge against her ex-husband’s scheming mistress.

Starring: Cha Ji-yeon, Jung Eugene, Kim Hee-seon, Lee Hyun-wook, Park Hoon

Premieres July 15th

Bad Exorcist

No demon is safe as Bogdan Boner, the alcohol-loving, self-taught exorcist-for-hire, returns with more inventive, obscene and deadly deeds.

Starring: Bartosz Walaszek

Premieres July 20th

Di4ries

First crushes, first kisses, fun with friends — and feuds with rivals. In the halls of Galileo Galilei Middle School, every day is full of surprises!

Starring: Andrea Arru, Biagio Venditti, Federica Franzellitti, Fiorenza Tessari, Flavia Leone, Francesca La Cava, Liam Nicolosi, Pietro Sparvoli, Sofia Nicolini

Premieres July 26th

Street Food: USA

Embark on a cultural journey into street food across America. After previous seasons shot in Asia and Latin America, the series travels to the U.S. to visit Los Angeles, Portland, New York, New Orleans, Miami, and Oahu. Along the way, we’ll discover the stories of the people who create flavorful, unforgettable dishes.

Premieres July 26th

Another Self

Three friends arrive in a seaside town, where they connect with their spiritual selves and suddenly face unresolved trauma from their families’ pasts.

Starring: Boncuk Yilmaz, Fırat Tanış, Füsun Demirel, Murat Boz, Rıza Kocaoğlu, Seda Bakan, Serkan Altunorak, Tuba Büyüküstün, Umut Kurt

Premieres July 28th

Farzar

From the creators of Brickleberry and Paradise PD, Roger Black and Waco O’Guin, comes the outrageous sci-fi animated comedy series Farzar. Egotistical human warrior Renzo liberated the planet Farzar from the evil alien Bazarack, and then established a human settlement under a huge dome, becoming the Czar of Farzar. Years later, Farzar is under attack by the evil aliens once again and Renzo’s well-meaning and not-so-bright son Prince Fichael ventures out with his special crew “S.H.A.T.” (Special Hostile Assault Team!), made up of a human-solider-turned-cyborg (Scootie), clashing conjoined twins (Val and Mal), an unhinged scientist (Barry Barris), a highly incapable mutant (Billy) and a mischievous little alien known as a chaos-celot. (Zobo). As they begin their journey to fight the aliens that want to kill/eat them, Fichael quickly discovers that all is not what it seems and he may be living a lie.

Premieres July 29th

Uncoupled

Michael thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years. Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares – losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City.

Starring: Neil Patrick Harris, Tuc Watkins, Brooks Ashmanskas, Tisha Campbell, Emerson Brooks, Marcia Gay Harden

Premieres July 29th

Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time

Sometimes he is the famed detective Kogoro Mori’s disciple, Toru Amuro. Other times he is Rei Furuya, a police officer protecting Japan. Still other times he is Bourbon, a man clad in black. No one knows the private life of the man who wears three faces…or so it was thought. The simple everyday life of Toru Amuro, a man cloaked in light and shadow, is revealed here.

Premieres July 29th

Fanático

Fanático tells the story of Quimera, Spain’s greatest musical idol who dies in front of his fans during a concert. Lazaro, an unconditional fan, sees the opportunity to escape from his monotonous and precarious life and becomes overnight what he has long admired: his own idol.

Premieres July 29th

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series

The old DGM might have left Bannerman School, but their spirit remains, and there is still a need to get even, wrongs must be righted and injustice has to be fought.

Starring: Renee Bailey, Amelia Brooks, Lashay Anderson, Ashling O’Shea, Elliott Wooster

Premieres July 29th

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...