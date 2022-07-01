Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jul. 1

Introducing today’s contestants:

Shayan, a medical scribe, is a Learned League member;

Eleanor, a freelance technical editor, is a semi-professional singer; and

Dave, a philosophy professor, whose dissertation included “Memento”. Dave is a one-day champ with winnings of $2,000.

Jeopardy!

ON A HOLIDAY // U.S. CITIES // ANIMALS & THE LAW // FRUITS & VEGETABLES IN FRENCH // GAME PLAN // “X”s & “O”s (each response contains an “X” followed at some point by an “O”.)

DD1 – $800 – U.S. CITIES – At the foot of the Wasatch Range, this capital city was built on the bed of ancient Lake Bonneville (David lost $1,000 from his score of $1,400.)

Scores going into DJ: David $3,000, Eleanor $3,400, Shayan $2,000.

Double Jeopardy!

ONE-WORD NONFICTION TITLES // FILMED IN GEORGIA // IT’S A PROCESS // 20th CENTURY NAMES // A DISASTER OF BIBLICAL PROPORTIONS // ITALIAN LOANWORDS

DD2 – $1,200 – ONE-WORD NONFICTION TITLES – This word for all kinds of distractions from clear thinking is the title of a book subtitled “A Flaw in Human Judgment” (David dropped into second place after losing $2,000 from his total of $4,600.)

DD3 – $1,600 – A DISASTER OF BIBLICAL PROPORTIONS – There’s a lot of smiting & destroying after this group steals the Ark of God; things don’t end well for Goliath, either (Eleanor, rather than trying for the lead, added the unusual amount of $2,018 to her score of $6,600 vs. $9,600 for Shayan.)

Eleanor moved closer on DD3, then scored on the last two clues of DJ to take first place into FJ at $12,218 vs. $10,400 for Shayan and $6,600 for David.

Final Jeopardy!

WORLD GEOGRAPHY – Mont Bellevue de l’Inini is the highest point in this European possession largely covered by the Amazon rainforest

For the first time in many weeks, everyone was correct on FJ. Eleanor added $8,600 to win with $20,818.

Odds and ends

Political problems: No one knew the country where prime minister declared it a socialist nation on May Day, 1961 is Cuba, or the Minnesota politician who won his campaign for the Senate in 1970 after being Vice President was Hubert Humphrey.

One more thing: We had the very rare occurrence of the identical category appearing in two consecutive rounds over two games, as U.S. CITIES was yesterday’s FJ category and also was used in round one today.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Salt Lake City? DD2 – What is noise? DD3 – Who were Philistines? FJ – What is French Guiana?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...