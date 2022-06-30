Ready or Not Night Thread (06/30)

Famous Brides in Film ends with Ready or Not, starring Samara Weaving as the titular bride.

The synopsis for this 2019 horror comedy – “A bride’s wedding night takes a sinister turn when her eccentric new in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying game.”

I saw this movie in theaters with my friend and it was equal parts terrifying and hilarious. If you like Cabin In The Woods or Shaun of the Dead, Ready or Not is definitely worth adding to your watchlist.

