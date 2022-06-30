Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jun. 30

Today’s contestants are:

Hoa, a portfolio manager, has a six-year-old trivia champion;

Dave, a philosophy professor, spent a year in India with his wife’s family; and

Halley, a real estate attorney, gets excited working with first-time home buyers. Halley is a one-day champ with winnings of $5,999.

Jeopardy!

FIRST LADY FIRSTS // “STAN” COUNTRIES // JOURNALISM // ONE LETTER MAKES A DIFFERENCE // I WON AN EMMY FOR THAT DRAMA // TALES FROM THE UNCLAIMED BAGGAGE CENTER

DD1 – $400 – “STAN” COUNTRIES – Iran is on the western border of this country; the Arabian Sea, on its southern (David lost $600 from his score of $1,600.)

Scores going into DJ: Halley $1,600, David $4,600, Hoa $5,400.

Double Jeopardy!

THANKS FOR THE MEMOIRS // SCIENCE WORDS // KENTUCKIAN ENTERTAINERS // “EAT” // DRINK // BE MERRY

DD2 – $2,000 – “EAT” – This synonym for gloomy or pessimistic is also a conductor’s indication of the start of a measure (Hoa broke a tie for the lead with David at $7,400 by adding $2,500.)

DD3 – $2,000 – SCIENCE WORDS – A very low-carb, high-fat diet gets you into this state, when your body starts using fats to create energy (David added $2,000 to his score of $11,000 vs. $10,700 for Hoa.)

This was extremely close throughout between David and Hoa, with the lead going into FJ coming down to the last clue of DJ, as David scored on it and improved to $15,000 vs. $13,900 for Hoa and $7,200 for Halley.

Final Jeopardy!

U.S. STATES – This U.S. city now has 10 times the population of the other U.S. city for which it was named in 1845

Everyone was incorrect for the third straight game. All chose to go with big wagers, so even though David dropped $13,000, he was able to hang on with $2,000.

Odds and ends

Wagering strategy: By betting $13,000 on FJ, Hoa forced herself to be correct to have a chance to win. She might have considered a wager of just over $1,100, which if correct would have eliminated Halley and beaten a possible $0 bet from the lead by David, and given her the win on the Triple Stumper.

Making the layup: For a clue about the director of “Intolerance”, after her opponents were incorrect with “Griffiths” and “Griffin”, Hoa scored wtih “Griffith”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Pakistan? DD2 – What is downbeat? DD3 – What is ketogenic? FJ – What is Portland, Oregon?

