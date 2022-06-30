‘Duncanville’ cancelled at Fox; ‘HouseBroken’ and ‘Krapopolis’ renewed for additional seasons ahead of premieres

Say goodbye to the Harris family and their friends in Oakdale, for now. Fox has opted to not renew Duncanville for a season 4. The show starred Amy Poehler, Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Zach Cherry, Wiz Khalifa, Rashida Jones, Betsy Sodaro, Yassir Lester, and Joy Osmanski.

Now don’t be 100% sad, because co-producer and owner Universal Television is shopping the series to Hulu and Peacock for a potential season 4 pickup.

“Mike Scully, Julie Thacker Scully and Amy Poehler delivered a unique animated family comedy with a distinct voice and point of view that we are proud of. But we can confirm that this season will be its last on Fox,” a network spokesperson said in a statement. “We look forward to the opportunity to work with Amy, Mike and Julie in the future.”

The 20th Television and Universal Television production premiered in 2020 to lukewarm ratings across its run. Like all shows, Fox decides on renewal based on cost vs viewership model, and the show was unable to garner a stable enough audience to justify continuing it.

Season 3 premiered on Sunday, May 1 to low ratings. The network ordered 13 episodes each for seasons 2 and 3 in addition to the original thirteen for a total of 39 episodes. Fox recently pulled Duncanville off the schedule, leaving the final six episodes in the third production cycle unaired. They will air later this year on Hulu. Fox also previously cancelled another animated comedy of theirs, Bless the Harts, after two seasons and 34 episodes last year.

However, Fox has plenty of animation in store for their fans. The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, and The Great North have all been renewed for another season, and I hear all four shows are scheduled to be renewed again later this year.

Meanwhile, HouseBroken and Krapopolis have been renewed for additional seasons as well, with Grimsburg also joining the Fox lineup. All three of these shows are scheduled for next summer 2023. Finally, Fox has also expressed interest in ordering more animated series as well that they own the rights to.

From Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Amy Poehler and Emmy Award winners Mike and Julie Scully, comes Duncanville, an animated family comedy centered around a spectacularly average 15-year-old boy, his family and friends. Duncanville is produced by 20th Television; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group; and Fox Entertainment. Mike Scully, Julie Scully and Amy Poehler co-created and executive-produced the series with executive producer Dave Becky. The series is animated by Bento Box Entertainment.

What do you think of this news? Do you think Duncanville deserved a fourth season or do you think the Harris family ran their course?

Meanwhile, Honey and the gang will continue therapy as Fox has handed down an early season 3 renewal to HouseBroken, ahead of the season 2 premiere scheduled to premiere with new series’ Krapopolis and Grimsburg in Summer of 2023. Fox has ordered thirteen more episodes of the talking-animal animated comedy, for a total of 39 episodes spanning over three seasons. The animated comedy has been getting lukewarm ratings, but they seem okay enough for it to continue, as evident by the early renewal. The animated comedy stars Lisa Kudrow, Nat Faxon, Jason Mantzoukas, Will Forte, Tony Hale, Sharon Horgan, Clea DuVall, Sam Richardson, Greta Lee, and Bresha Webb. Season 2 of HouseBroken will premiere with two special holiday episodes in November, with the rest to follow in the summer of 2023.

Also, Krapopolis, which was greenlit in 2020, also got an early season 2 renewal, ahead of the series premiere. It is also Fox’s first series under the NFT blockchain.

The animated comedy stars Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy, and Duncan Trussell. Season 1 is scheduled to premiere with a sneak peek of the first two episodes this coming January of 2023, with the rest to follow in the summer that same year.

These two renewals are evident by Fox’s doubling-down on adult animation. Their upcoming Summer 2023 Monday night block is scheduled to have Grimsburg, Krapopolis, and season 2 of HouseBroken. Not to mention the main Sunday night block has veterans The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers, in addition to the newer mainstay, The Great North, which has been proven to be successful in delayed viewings. Fox has also suggested they want to order more animated series. Not all Fox’s endeavors over the past few years have been successful though. Duncanville was just recently cancelled, at Fox at least, and Bless the Harts was cancelled last year. It all comes down to cost vs viewership.

HouseBroken is produced by Kapital Entertainment and Fox Entertainment. It is created and executive-produced by Gabrielle Allan, Jennifer Crittenden and Clea DuVall. Sharon Horgan, Clelia Mountford, Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor also serve as executive producers. The series is animated by Bento Box Entertainment.

Krapopolis is produced and owned by Fox Entertainment. The series is an outgrowth of the direct animation deal Harmon and Fox Entertainment unveiled in 2020 and is animated by Bento Box Entertainment.

Are you excited for the early renewals that Fox gave for Krapopolis and HouseBroken?

