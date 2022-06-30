Convention Season/Summer Vacation 2022

Summer has officially started and comic book convention season is in full swing.

I went to the local Three Rivers ComicCon at the beginning of the month at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. It was a small affair but it was attended by some heavy hitters like Howard Chaykin, Darryl Banks, Brett Breeding, and Joseph Michael Linsner to name a few attendees.

Will you attend any comic book conventions this Summer? The specter of Covid still lingers, so I totally understand if some of you may take another year off from the convention circuit.

If you travel for vacation, are there any comic book shops you will visit while out and about and away from home?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...