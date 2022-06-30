Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 256 (Part 5 of 8)

Part 4 Results!
Spoiler
|Mario Kart 8
|Mute City
|10
|3
|Severed
|Mountain Ghost Town (Battle)
|BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma
|Marionette Purple II
|3
|10
|Tearaway
|Gibbet Hill- Lament & Hornpipe [Kenneth Young & Brian D’Oliveira]
|Pony Island
|Beelzebub
|10
|3
|Hohokum
|L
|Undertale
|Reunited
|6
|7
|Mega Man Unlimited
|The Hate Comes Out
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|Sexualizer
|8
|4
|Undertale
|Spear of Justice
|Drakengard 3
|Gabriel
|6*
|6
|Bravely Second: End Layer
|Battle with Providence
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|Konga Conga Kappa
|6
|7
|Rogue Legacy
|Trilobite
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|Escape from Midwich Valley
|7
|5
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|Mausoleum Mash
|Persona 5
|Last Surprise
|7
|6
|SUPERBEAT XONiC
|CHASER [Nauts]
|Mighty No. 9
|Ray Boss Theme
|1
|11
|Furi
|You’re mine [Carpenter Brut]
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|Dance of the Decorous
|2
|11
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|A Cold Sweat
|Shovel Knight
|Of Devious Machinations (Clockwork Tower)
|9
|5
|Heaven Variant
|Two Dimensions
|Shovel Knight
|Strike the Earth! Plains of Passage
|7*
|7
|Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE
|Synchronization
|Shovel Knight
|Main Theme
|10
|6
|Mario Kart 8
|Excitebike Arena
|Heaven Variant
|Robots Ain’t Got No Soul
|8
|6
|Entwined
|Water
|Splatoon
|Tentacular Circus
|3
|10
|D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die
|David Young Theme
[collapse]
On to the next round! Every song here has killed before, and half of them will kill again! 8 days to determine who lives and who dies!
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post 1. This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Friday, July 1st at 9:00AM Pacific