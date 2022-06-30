Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 256 (Part 5 of 8)

Part 4 Results!

Spoiler Mario Kart 8 Mute City 10 3 Severed Mountain Ghost Town (Battle) BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma Marionette Purple II 3 10 Tearaway Gibbet Hill- Lament & Hornpipe [Kenneth Young & Brian D’Oliveira] Pony Island Beelzebub 10 3 Hohokum L Undertale Reunited 6 7 Mega Man Unlimited The Hate Comes Out Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Sexualizer 8 4 Undertale Spear of Justice Drakengard 3 Gabriel 6* 6 Bravely Second: End Layer Battle with Providence Crypt of the NecroDancer Konga Conga Kappa 6 7 Rogue Legacy Trilobite Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Escape from Midwich Valley 7 5 Crypt of the NecroDancer Mausoleum Mash Persona 5 Last Surprise 7 6 SUPERBEAT XONiC CHASER [Nauts] Mighty No. 9 Ray Boss Theme 1 11 Furi You’re mine [Carpenter Brut] Crypt of the NecroDancer Dance of the Decorous 2 11 Crypt of the NecroDancer A Cold Sweat Shovel Knight Of Devious Machinations (Clockwork Tower) 9 5 Heaven Variant Two Dimensions Shovel Knight Strike the Earth! Plains of Passage 7* 7 Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Synchronization Shovel Knight Main Theme 10 6 Mario Kart 8 Excitebike Arena Heaven Variant Robots Ain’t Got No Soul 8 6 Entwined Water Splatoon Tentacular Circus 3 10 D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die David Young Theme [collapse]

On to the next round! Every song here has killed before, and half of them will kill again! 8 days to determine who lives and who dies!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post . This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Friday, July 1st at 9:00AM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...