Werewolf 186: Seinfeld, Season 2 – Day Four

Chum has died. He was ELAINE BENES (Jailer).

Elaine: Hmm…

Goat: What?

Elaine: Oh it’s nothing.

Goat: What is it?

Elaine: Well, I was just curious why you didn’t use an exclamation point?

Goat: What are you talking about?

Elaine: Well, I mean if one of your roled Town players died I left you a message about it, I would use an exclamation point.

Goat: Well, maybe I don’t use my exclamation points as haphazardly as you do.

Elaine: You don’t think that a roled Town player dying warrants an exclamation point?

Goat: Hey, I just do the write-ups. I didn’t know I was required to capture the mood of each player’s elimination.

Elaine: I just thought you would be a little more excited about a roled Town getting taken out of the game.

Goat: Ok, I’m excited. I just don’t happen to like exclamation points.

Elaine: Well, you know Goat, you should learn to use them. Like the way I’m talking right now, I would put an exclamation point at the end of all these sentences! On this one! And on that one!

Goat: Well, you can put one on this one: You’re dead!

Izzy Mandelbaum: You think you’re better than me, huh?

Goat: What? I wasn’t even talking to you, old man.

Izzy: That’s it! It’s go time. Step aside, string bean. Time to take it up a notch!

(Izzy bends down to lift some weights. We hear a horrible crunching noise as he tries to stand up.)

Izzy: Aagh! My back!

(Izzy falls over over on his side.)

Dourif has died. He was Izzy Mandelbaum, the Mystery ??? Role that became the Undetectable Wolf.

Players Abby // Good at social deduction games

Chum // Arnold Rimmer from the popular? situation comedy Red Dwarf (ELAINE BENES, TOWN)

Copywight // Previously, on ER (UNCLE LEO, WOLF)

Cork // Mr. Moviefone (BUBBLE BOY)

Dourif // J Peterman (IZZY MANDELBAUM, BACKUP > WOLF)

emmelemm // Kitty Witless

forever1267 // David Puddy (VANILLA TOWN)

Josephus // Signfeld.co.uk

Lamb // Lucille Bluth from the popular situation comedy Arrested Development

Lindsay // The Cryptkeeper

Louie // Field Marshal Zhukov from The Death of Stalin

Marlowe // George Steinbrenner

MSD // Bette Midler, star of Rochelle Rochelle (VANILLA TOWN)

Narrowstrife // “Madman” from the popular situation comedy Madman of the People

Owen // Arnold, inventor of the Funky Door

Queequeg // Izzy Mandelbaum

Ralph // Kenneth the Page from the popular situation comedy 30 Rock

Raven // Agnes from Nancy comics (VANILLA TOWN)

Sic // Joey Tribbiani from the popular situation comedy Friends

Side Character // Bart Simpson from the popular album Simpsons Sing the Blues

Spooky // @alexfsands on Tiktok



Backups

Jake

Moonster

Roles 10 Town

Wins the game when the wolves and independent roles are sent to Del Boca Vista (the graveyard).



JERRY SEINFELD – Jerry is an observational comedian. Each night he “observes” a player to learn their alignment. Jerry can detect Tim Whatley and the wolves (except Uncle Leo). Bubble Boy and the Mystery ??? Role detect as Town .



ELAINE BENES – Elaine is a dognapper. Each night she steals a player, protecting them from kills and blocking any actions they have. Cannot target herself. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights.



GEORGE COSTANZA and

SUSAN ROSS – George and Susan share a Discord chat channel. The first time either George or Susan is killed, only Susan dies.



COSMO KRAMER – Can drop a giant ball of oil on someone (1-shot Vigilante). If Kramer is blocked, the shot is not spent. If the ball of oil is dropped on Bubble Boy, Kramer is killed instead.



6 YADDA YADDA YADDA – Vanilla Town



3 Wolves

Wins the game when there are no independent roles and the number of wolf players equals the number of Town players.



JACK KLAMPUS – Role blocker. Cannot block the same player on consecutive nights.



UNCLE LEO

IZZY MANDELBAUM – Undetectable wolf. Hello!



KEITH HERNANDEZ – Vanilla wolf.



MULVA – Vanilla wolf.



Independent Roles

TIM WHATLEY – Serial Killer. Wins the game when all anti-dentites (other players) are dead.



BUBBLE BOY – If the Bubble Boy is the final roled player in the game (e.g., the only players left alive are Bubble Boy and those that have “Vanilla” in their role description), the game immediately ends and BB wins by himself. Moops!



MYSTERY ??? ROLE – Izzy Mandelbaum, takes over the role of the first non-Vanilla player to die (except Bubble Boy, Susan Ross, or Kramer if his Vig shot is spent). Izzy is now the undetectable Wolf, effective immediately.

Rules -No quoting or screencapping from Discord.

-You cannot edit any of your posts. The mod will know!

-Wolf and SK night kill actions are mandatory. Vig kills are optional.

-A tie vote at Twilight results in RNG amongst the tied players.

-Participation: You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being replaced.

-Be nice: Attack arguments, not people.

-Night Action Order of Operations: Blocking > jailing > investigation > SK kill > optional Vig kill > Wolf kill.

Twilight is at 5pm PST/6pm MST/7pm CST/8pm EST) on Wednesday, June 29.

