Werewolf 186: Seinfeld, Season 2 – Day Four

Chum has died. He was ELAINE BENES (Jailer).
Elaine: Hmm…
Goat: What?
Elaine: Oh it’s nothing.
Goat: What is it?
Elaine: Well, I was just curious why you didn’t use an exclamation point?
Goat: What are you talking about?
Elaine: Well, I mean if one of your roled Town players died I left you a message about it, I would use an exclamation point.
Goat: Well, maybe I don’t use my exclamation points as haphazardly as you do.
Elaine: You don’t think that a roled Town player dying warrants an exclamation point?
Goat: Hey, I just do the write-ups. I didn’t know I was required to capture the mood of each player’s elimination.
Elaine: I just thought you would be a little more excited about a roled Town getting taken out of the game.
Goat: Ok, I’m excited. I just don’t happen to like exclamation points.
Elaine: Well, you know Goat, you should learn to use them. Like the way I’m talking right now, I would put an exclamation point at the end of all these sentences! On this one! And on that one!
Goat: Well, you can put one on this one: You’re dead!
Izzy Mandelbaum: You think you’re better than me, huh?
Goat: What? I wasn’t even talking to you, old man.
Izzy: That’s it! It’s go time. Step aside, string bean. Time to take it up a notch!
(Izzy bends down to lift some weights. We hear a horrible crunching noise as he tries to stand up.)
Izzy: Aagh! My back!
(Izzy falls over over on his side.)
Dourif has died. He was Izzy Mandelbaum, the Mystery ??? Role that became the Undetectable Wolf.
emmelemm // Kitty Witless
Josephus // Signfeld.co.uk
Lamb // Lucille Bluth from the popular situation comedy Arrested Development
Lindsay // The Cryptkeeper
Louie // Field Marshal Zhukov from The Death of Stalin
Marlowe // George Steinbrenner
Narrowstrife // “Madman” from the popular situation comedy Madman of the People
Owen // Arnold, inventor of the Funky Door
Queequeg // Izzy Mandelbaum
Ralph // Kenneth the Page from the popular situation comedy 30 Rock
Sic // Joey Tribbiani from the popular situation comedy Friends
Side Character // Bart Simpson from the popular album Simpsons Sing the Blues
Spooky // @alexfsands on Tiktok
Backups
Jake
Moonster
Wins the game when the wolves and independent roles are sent to Del Boca Vista (the graveyard).
JERRY SEINFELD – Jerry is an observational comedian. Each night he “observes” a player to learn their alignment. Jerry can detect Tim Whatley and the wolves (except Uncle Leo).
GEORGE COSTANZA and
SUSAN ROSS – George and Susan share a Discord chat channel. The first time either George or Susan is killed, only Susan dies.
COSMO KRAMER – Can drop a giant ball of oil on someone (1-shot Vigilante). If Kramer is blocked, the shot is not spent.
6 YADDA YADDA YADDA – Vanilla Town
3 Wolves
Wins the game when there are no independent roles and the number of wolf players equals the number of Town players.
JACK KLAMPUS – Role blocker. Cannot block the same player on consecutive nights.
KEITH HERNANDEZ – Vanilla wolf.
MULVA – Vanilla wolf.
Independent Roles
TIM WHATLEY – Serial Killer. Wins the game when all anti-dentites (other players) are dead.
-You cannot edit any of your posts. The mod will know!
-Wolf and SK night kill actions are mandatory. Vig kills are optional.
-A tie vote at Twilight results in RNG amongst the tied players.
-Participation: You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being replaced.
-Be nice: Attack arguments, not people.
-Night Action Order of Operations: Blocking > jailing > investigation > SK kill > optional Vig kill > Wolf kill.
Twilight is at 5pm PST/6pm MST/7pm CST/8pm EST) on Wednesday, June 29.