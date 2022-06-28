Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

In the news,

LGBTQ+ Pride Events Place Abortion Rights Front and Center Nationally

Log Cabin Republican Praises Trump, ‘Don’t Say Gay,’ and Trans Hate

A GOP Senator Is Considering Blocking School Lunches to Spite Trans Kids

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...