Please welcome today’s contestants:

Marina, a textile conservator, worked on Björk’s swan dress;

Pete, an attorney, wore his lucky orange tie; and

Joe, a technology professional, plugs in his power tools and gets stuff done. Joe is a two-day champ with winnings of $45,000.

Jeopardy!

THE NIFTY ’50s // OTHELLO, MACBETH OR HAMLET SAYETH… // NEVER WON AN EMMY // 12-LETTER WORDS // WHAT ARE YOU AFRAID OF? // SHOE KNOW IT!

DD1 – $400 – OTHELLO, MACBETH OR HAMLET SAYETH… – Othello: “And on the proof, there is no more but this: away at once with love or” this emotion, one he is told to beware (Marina lost $1,000 from her score of $2,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Joe $5,800, Pete $800, Marina $3,400.

Double Jeopardy!

THE MAP OF EUROPE // ARCHAEOLOGY GLOSSARY // DUAL BIOGRAPHIES // GOVERNMENT PROGRAMS // HIT ME (name the performer) // WITH YOUR BEST “SHOT”

DD2 (video) – $1,600 – DUAL BIOGRAPHIES – A biography of this pair includes chapters entitled “The Mikado” & “The Savoy Theatre” (Marina added $2,000 to her total of $5,000 vs. $9,800 for Joe.)

DD3 – $800 – ARCHAEOLOGY GLOSSARY – Published in 1836, Christian Thomsen’s “Three Age System” refers to the progression of early crafters using these 3 materials (With three other clues remaining, Joe lost $2,000 from his total of $12,600 vs. $10,800 for Pete and $7,800 for Marina.)

There was a wild end to DJ as Joe had the lead late, found DD3, missed and wagered just enough to drop him into second place. Then Marina moved from last to first on the final clue, entering FJ with $11,000 vs. $10,800 for Pate and $10,600 for Joe.

Final Jeopardy!

POETS’ CORNER AT WESTMINSTER ABBEY – At his 1892 burial, fit for a baron, the organist put music to his words, “I hope to see my pilot face to face, when I have crost the bar”

Everyone came up with the same incorrect response to FJ. Both Pete and Joe bet $0, while Marina dropped $5,500, so Pete took the win with $10,800.

Odds and ends

Technology troubles: No one knew that the end of UNIVAC stood for Computer, or the 12-letter word that’s not an operation on a tiny area, it’s one using a magnifying instrument is microsurgery.

Wagering strategy: On DD3, since he wasn’t inclined to make a big bet, Joe might have considered a smaller wager that wouldn’t have cost him first place if he missed. A bet of less than $400 would have given him a margin of more than $1,600 with three clues remaining, and as it played out, he would have held first into FJ.

Judging the writers: Once again, they thought clues about performers of hits from past decades (1966’s “I’m a Believer”, 1998’s “Believe”) should be more difficult to solve and worth more than a recent hit (2021’s “Stay”).

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is jealousy? DD2 – Who were Gilbert & Sullivan? DD3 – What are stone, bronze, iron (Joe said copper instead of iron.) FJ – Who was Tennyson? (Everyone said Byron.)

