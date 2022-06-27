Werewolf 186: Seinfeld, Season 2 – Day Three

Cartoons are like gossamer, and one does not dissect gossamer.

Agnes (Raven) is a character from the latest version of the Nancy comics, featured daily in the Comic Strip Club and did you know that there is a daily thread right here on the Avocado that features comics and some of them are fun but some of them are depressing and YADDA YADDA YADDA she was Vanilla Town.

Players Abby // Good at social deduction games

Chum // Arnold Rimmer from the popular? situation comedy Red Dwarf

Copywight // Previously, on ER (UNCLE LEO, WOLF)

Cork // Mr. Moviefone (BUBBLE BOY)

Dourif // J Peterman

emmelemm // Kitty Witless

forever1267 // David Puddy

Josephus // Signfeld.co.uk

Lamb // Lucille Bluth from the popular situation comedy Arrested Development

Lindsay // The Cryptkeeper

Louie // Field Marshal Zhukov from The Death of Stalin

Marlowe // George Steinbrenner

MSD // Bette Midler, star of Rochelle Rochelle (VANILLA TOWN)

Narrowstrife // “Madman” from the popular situation comedy Madman of the People

Owen // Arnold, inventor of the Funky Door

Queequeg // Izzy Mandelbaum

Ralph // Kenneth the Page from the popular situation comedy 30 Rock

Raven // Agnes from Nancy comics (VANILLA TOWN)

Sic // Joey Tribbiani from the popular situation comedy Friends

Side Character // Bart Simpson from the popular album Simpsons Sing the Blues

Spooky // @alexfsands on Tiktok



Backups

Jake

Moonster

Roles 12 Town

Wins the game when the wolves and independent roles are sent to Del Boca Vista (the graveyard).



JERRY SEINFELD – Jerry is an observational comedian. Each night he “observes” a player to learn their alignment. Jerry can detect Tim Whatley and the wolves (except Uncle Leo). Bubble Boy and the Mystery ??? Role detect as Town .



ELAINE BENES – Elaine is a dognapper. Each night she steals a player, protecting them from kills and blocking any actions they have. Cannot target herself. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights.



GEORGE COSTANZA and

SUSAN ROSS – George and Susan share a Discord chat channel. The first time either George or Susan is killed, only Susan dies.



COSMO KRAMER – Can drop a giant ball of oil on someone (1-shot Vigilante). If Kramer is blocked, the shot is not spent. If the ball of oil is dropped on Bubble Boy, Kramer is killed instead.



7 YADDA YADDA YADDA – Vanilla Town



4 Wolves

Wins the game when there are no independent roles and the number of wolf players equals the number of Town players.



JACK KLAMPUS – Role blocker. Cannot block the same player on consecutive nights.



UNCLE LEO

IZZY MANDELBAUM – Undetectable wolf. Hello!



KEITH HERNANDEZ – Vanilla wolf.



MULVA – Vanilla wolf.



Independent Roles

TIM WHATLEY – Serial Killer. Wins the game when all anti-dentites (other players) are dead.



BUBBLE BOY – If the Bubble Boy is the final roled player in the game (e.g., the only players left alive are Bubble Boy and those that have “Vanilla” in their role description), the game immediately ends and BB wins by himself. Moops!



MYSTERY ??? ROLE – Izzy Mandelbaum, takes over the role of the first non-Vanilla player to die (except Bubble Boy, Susan Ross, or Kramer if his Vig shot is spent). Izzy is now the undetectable Wolf, effective immediately.

Rules -No quoting or screencapping from Discord.

-You cannot edit any of your posts. The mod will know!

-Wolf and SK night kill actions are mandatory. Vig kills are optional.

-A tie vote at Twilight results in RNG amongst the tied players.

-Participation: You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being replaced.

-Be nice: Attack arguments, not people.

-Night Action Order of Operations: Blocking > jailing > investigation > SK kill > optional Vig kill > Wolf kill.

Twilight is at 12pm PST/1pm MST/2pm CST/3pm EST) on Tuesday, June 28.

