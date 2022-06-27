The Monday Politics Thread is Sick of This Shit

Sorry, but this thread post is going to be pretty much one topic only, because fuck the Supreme Court, fuck Manchin, fuck Sinema, fuck Collins, and fuck every single one of the fuckers who claimed Hilary Clinton’s emails were more important than keeping an egotistical lemming out of the White House.

Also:

‘We are not surprised’: Women of color say the courts have never served their communities

Civil and reproductive rights groups say the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is yet another attack on communities of color which will leave millions of Black and brown women without access to abortion care. CNN

Legal clashes await U.S. companies covering workers’ abortion costs

A growing number of large U.S. companies have said they will cover travel costs for employees who must leave their home states to get abortions, but these new policies could expose businesses to lawsuits and even potential criminal liability, legal experts said. Reuters

Wisconsin Sheriff Says His Department Doesn’t Have Resources To Enforce Abortion Ban

“We are officers, not medical providers. We are not able to predict or know what type of service someone is receiving or providing when visiting a clinic. Nor would we ever arrest someone on this type of assumption,” he said. He went on to say the police would focus on “reducing gun violence, preventing car thefts and reducing traffic accidents.” Black Enterprise

LGBTQ Californians worry they will be next to lose rights after Roe decision

“That’s what they’re doing to our choices — blink and you’ll miss them,” said Dixson, a 40-year-old retired certified nursing assistant from Signal Hill who dreams of transitioning to female. “Americans really need to wake up.” Los Angeles Times

Sens. Warren, Smith urge Biden to declare public health emergency following abortion ruling

The declaration would help “protect abortion access for all Americans” and unlock “critical resources” to endure an immediate future without the constitutional right to abortion. NBC News

From joy to anger, faith leaders react to Roe’s reversal

Religious Americans are deeply divided in their views on abortion, and reactions from faith leaders ranged from elation to anger after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that made abortion legal nationwide. AP News

‘We will fight like hell’: US western states band together to protect abortion rights

The Democratic state governors of California, Oregon and Washington issued a new commitment to enshrine abortion rights across the west coast on Friday, as the US grappled with the supreme court’s ruling removing the federal right to abortion. The Guardian

Rita Moreno Speaks About a Botched Abortion She Had Before Roe V. Wade: ‘I Could Have Died’

Rita Moreno is telling her own abortion story and speaking out about her fears for those who will be forced to get unsafe abortions after the reversal of Roe v. Wade. People

Who Was Norma McCorvey, the Woman Behind Roe v. Wade?

Where Texas women can travel across state lines to get abortions

The only recourse women will have is to find a clinic across state lines in Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico. Here is a list of clinics that still provide abortion care. Fort Worth Star-Telegram

My great-great grandmother ended her pregnancy in the woods. We can’t go back there.

One family’s intimate history with the implications and significance of Roe v. Wade. MSNBC

Samuel Jackson Rips ‘Uncle Clarence’ Thomas For Risking Interracial Marriage In Roe Reversal

“How’s Uncle Clarence feeling about Overturning Loving v. Virginia?” the actor tweeted, referring to the 1967 ruling that protected interracial marriage. Huffpost

How to Get an Abortion Now That Roe v. Wade Has Been Overturned

On June 24, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that previously guaranteed the right to legal abortion across the country. In four states, abortion is now illegal because of trigger laws that existed well before the decision came down, waiting for just this moment. Trigger laws in nine other states will make abortion illegal within 30 days. In all, the Guttmacher Institute says 26 states are likely to ban or heavily restrict abortion. Teen Vogue

Thomas calls for overturning precedents on contraceptives, LGBTQ rights

Thomas wrote, “In future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.” The Hill

The Fight for Abortion Rights Must Break the Law to Win

Now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, we can’t rely on legal means to restore the right to reproductive freedom. The New Republic

Biden vows abortion fight, assails ‘extreme’ court ruling

President Joe Biden said Friday he would fight to preserve access to abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and he called on Americans to elect more Democrats who would safeguard rights upended by the court’s decision. “This is not over,” he declared. AP News

Netflix, Disney, & More to Cover Employee Travel Costs For Abortions

Companies such as Disney, Paramount, Comcast, Sony, and Netflix, as well as Facebook’s parent company Meta, have issued statements guaranteeing that they will cover travel costs for employees to get abortions in other states, as reported by Variety. Out

Pelosi on SCOTUS, GOP Overturning Roe and What’s Next for Them

The California congresswoman described the actions of the conservative court — which ended 50 years of constitutional protections for a women’s right to an abortion — as “eviscerating Americans’ rights and endangering their health and safety.” Pelosi, who later described herself as “personally overwhelmed” by the ruling, said the conservative justices’ decision advances their “dark, extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions” and she lamented how young women in America will now have fewer rights than their mothers and even grandmothers. Advocate

Roe v. Wade Has Been Overturned. What You Can Do Right Now

Now is not the time to despair. Now is the time to get involved. them.

Tess Holliday says to ‘stay mad’ in the face over Roe v. Wade being overturned: ‘They’re going to do it next with gay marriage’

“To everyone that’s upset about Roe vs. Wade being overturned, stay mad,” the mom of two began her video, which was taken from a car. “They’re going to do it next with gay marriage next. They’re going to make it illegal. Stay mad. Get in the streets, do whatever you have to do, but stay mad.” Yahoo!Life

Roberta Kaplan on the demise of Roe v. Wade and what’s next for equality

Queerty spoke to Kaplan a few days before the Dobbs decision was handed down to better understand why abortion access is a queer issue and what Roe’s demise could mean for other hard-won Supreme Court victories like marriage equality. Here’s what she had to say… Queerty

Rage Against the Machine to Donate $475,000 in Ticket Sales to Reproductive Rights Organizations

Rage Against the Machine will donate nearly half a million dollars to reproductive rights organizations in Wisconsin and Illinois, the band announced on Instagram Friday night. Variety

Olivia Rodrigo brings out Lily Allen to sing ‘F*** You’ in response to Supreme Court over Roe vs Wade

Introducing the song, Rodrigo said: “I’m devestated and terrified [by the recent ruling] and so many women and girls are going to die because of this and I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who showed us at the end of the day they truly don’t give a s*** about freedom.” Independent

The tumultuous history that led to the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling

In the 1960s, support for abortion mounted as two public health crises caused miscarriages and severe health problems among newborn children—setting the stage for the historic U.S. Supreme Court case. National Geographic

Where abortion stands in your state: A state-by-state breakdown of abortion laws

In many states, the right to an abortion is not protected by state law. ABC News

Abortion laws by state: Where abortions are illegal after Roe v. Wade overturned

Not all trigger bans immediately kick in, but abortion will soon be illegal in more than a dozen states. Politico

