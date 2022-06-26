30 Day Wild Card Challenge Day 26: What did you Google last?

We’re changing things up for the month of June by doing a “wild card” approach where there is no theme other than my own whims. Every day can shift gears, wildly, from one topic to the next!

Today, let’s get to talking search engines and the thing that you just googled! Obviously, don’t present information about yourself that could be identifying or revealing some crime of yours!

Bonus: What do you google repeatedly because you keep forgetting it?

Extra Bonus: What search engine do you use if not google and why?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...