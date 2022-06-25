George Michael Night Thread

Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, known professionally as George Michael, was born on June 25, 1963 in London. He was a member of Wham! from 1981-1986 and then he had a long-lasting solo career. Wham!s songs include “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Careless Whisper,” and “Last Christmas.” Michael’s solo songs include “I Want Your Sex” and “Faith.” The Radio Academy stated that Michael was the most frequently played artist on British radio during the period 1984–2004 and Billboard named him one of the “Greatest Hot 100 Artists of All Time” (he was ranked #45).

George was outed from the closet when he was arrested for “public lewdness” with a male police officer in April 1998. Wikipedia Fun Fact: Following Michael’s death, various charities revealed that Michael had privately supported them for many years. Those charities included Childline (a counseling helpline for children), the Terrence Higgins Trust (HIV, AIDS, & sexual health), and Macmillan Cancer Support. Michael also donated to individuals, such as a contestant from Deal or No Deal (UK version) who needed IVF treatment and a barmaid with student debt.

Here’s some Wham! for your night:

