Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JUNE 23RD, 2022:

Austin Dillon’s Life In The Fast Lane Series Premiere (USA)

Beavis & Butthead Do The Universe (Paramount+)

Bid For Love (BET+)

Buckhead Shore Series Premiere (MTV)

Chrisley Knows Best (USA)

Faster Than Fear Series Premiere (Topic)

First Class (Netflix)

Gordita Chronicles Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season Premiere (MTV)

Little Ellen Season Premiere (HBO Max)

Menudo: Forever Young (HBO Max)

Netflix Is A Joke: Best Of The Fest (Netflix)

No Demo Reno Season Premiere (HGTV)

Queen (Netflix)

Southern Charm Season Premiere (Bravo)

The Bear Series Premiere (FX)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club (Peacock)

The Split (Sundance Now)

2022 NBA Draft (ABC)

FRIDAY, JUNE 24TH, 2022:

American Anthems Series Premiere (PBS)

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Netflix)

At Home With The Gils Series Premiere (Amazon)

49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards (CBS)

Boundless (Sin Limites) (Prime Video)

Chloe Series Premiere (Prime Video)

Hello Jack! The Kindness Show (Prime Video)

Loot Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Man Vs. Bee Series Premiere (Netflix)

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Series Premiere (Netflix)

Rise (Disney+)

The Great American Recipe Series Premiere (PBS)

The Man From Toronto (Netflix)

The One That Got Away Series Premiere (Prime Video)

Trapped With My Husband (LMN)

Trevor: The Musical (Disney+)

Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell? (Starz)

Would It Kill You To Laugh? (Peacock)

SATURDAY, JUNE 25TH, 2022:

He’s Not Worth Dying For (Lifetime)

Nickelodeon Slime Cup (Nickelodeon)

Two Tickets To Paradise (Hallmark)

SUNDAY, JUNE 26TH, 2022:

BET Awards 2022 (BET)

Disney’s Summer Magic Quest (Disney)

Ice Road Killers (Lifetime)

Jack Osbourne’s Night Of Terror: Bigfoot (Discovery+)

Motley Crüe’s Vince Neil: My Story (Reelz)

Planning On Forever (UP tv)

Skid Row: Breaking The Band (Reelz)

The Chi Season Premiere (Showtime)

2022 NYC Pride March (Hulu)

Westworld Season Four Premiere (HBO)

MONDAY, JUNE 27TH, 2022:

American Dynasty Series Premiere (Fox Nation)

Cafe Minamang (Netflix)

Chip & Potato: Chip’s Holiday (Netflix)

Hiding In Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness (PBS)

TUESDAY, JUNE 28TH, 2022:

Blasted (Netflix)

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy (Netflix)

Endangered (HBO)

Only Murders In The Building Season Two Premiere (Hulu)

Secrets Of The Oligarch Wives (Paramount+)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29TH, 2022:

All Star Shore Series Premiere (Paramount+

Baymax! (Disney+)

Beauty (Netflix)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)

Head On (Criterion)

More Power Series Premiere (History)

Pirate Gold of Adak Island (Netflix)

Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution (A&E)

Sistas Season Premiere (BET)

The Upshaws Season Two Part One Premiere (Netflix)

