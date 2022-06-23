30 Day Wild Card Challenge Day 23: Talking Advice

We’re changing things up for the month of June by doing a “wild card” approach where there is no theme other than my own whims. Every day can shift gears, wildly, from one topic to the next!

Today, let’s talk shift gears to a different kind of challenge as we get into the realm of advice. Now, we’re not asking you to tell us something hugely specific and personal but rather what’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given? And did you adhere to it in your life or in that moment?

Bonus: What’s the worst piece of advice you’ve been given?

Extra Bonus: What’s your sage advice that you hand out to others? Does it come from something you read or a movie or TV show?

