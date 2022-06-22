The Book Nook Can’t Bear to Re-Read (6/22)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

There are some books that just overwhelm you with feelings the first time you read them. Books that you adore, but where that feeling of love seems so tied to that first read that you have difficulty picking it up again. So this week’s prompt, courtesy of MaliceAforethought, is What is the most beautiful book you have ever read, which you cannot bring yourself to re-read (because what if somehow it is less)?

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

FOR THE AVOCADO BOOK CLUB PARTICIPANTS:

If you’re joining me in reading The Dark Tower series, please make sure to have finished “The Way Station” Chapter XXII of The Gunslinger on June 24th (thread will go live at 12PM EDT).

(thread will go live at 12PM EDT). Pershing48 has graciously offered to host the second group, where they will read the short story collection Homesick for Another World by Ottessa Moshfegh. First thread for that book will go live on July 7th. Pershing48 will let you know where you need to be below.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...