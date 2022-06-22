Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 15 of 16)

Part 14 Results!

Spoiler Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Knock Some Sense 3 11 Mirror’s Edge Catalyst Catalyst Drakengard 3 The Last Song 10 4 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Cloak and Dagger [Percival] Crypt of the NecroDancer March of the Profane 9 5 D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die Detective of the Past Persona 5 Sweatshop 4 8 Shin Megami Tensei IV Battle C3 – Domain Boss Battle Shin Megami Tensei IV Ikebukuro Underground District 4 8 ibb & obb Clarity Ar Nosurge em-pyei-n vari-fen jang; 5 7 Stellaris Faster than Light [Instrumental] Shuttle Rush Galactic Grove 8 6 Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Order Yet Undeciphered Rhythm Heaven Megamix Lush Remix (JP) 7* 7 Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Woe That Is Madness Super Mario 3D World Super Bell Hill 8 7 Animal Crossing: New Leaf 7:00 PM Pokémon Sun and Moon Team Skull Appears! 5 8 Shovel Knight The Defender (Black Knight Battle) Child of Light Leave Your Castle 8 7 Sonic: After The Sequel Serious Influence – For Redhot Ride Act 1 Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Second Dark Matter Battle 8 4 Tekken 7 Mishima Dojo – Round 1 (Dojo 1st) Crypt of the NecroDancer Crypteque 6 7 Exist Archive- The Other Side of the Sky Ancient Monument Cloudbuilt Relics of Vigor 9 4 Kirby Planet Robobot Sky High and Smitten Shin Megami Tensei IV Battle A2 – Tokyo Battle 7 5 Kirby Planet Robobot The Time Travelling Ultimate Warrior Persona 5 Beneath The Mask -rain- 11 4 Duet Theme for Duet [collapse]

It’s time for the playoffs! Summer of playoffs, let’s go! We start with the round of 512, which has been broken up over 16 days.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post . This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, June 23rd at 9:00AM Pacific

