Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 15 of 16)

Part 14 Results!
Spoiler
|Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE
|Knock Some Sense
|3
|11
|Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
|Catalyst
|Drakengard 3
|The Last Song
|10
|4
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|Cloak and Dagger [Percival]
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|March of the Profane
|9
|5
|D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die
|Detective of the Past
|Persona 5
|Sweatshop
|4
|8
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Battle C3 – Domain Boss Battle
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Ikebukuro Underground District
|4
|8
|ibb & obb
|Clarity
|Ar Nosurge
|em-pyei-n vari-fen jang;
|5
|7
|Stellaris
|Faster than Light [Instrumental]
|Shuttle Rush
|Galactic Grove
|8
|6
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Order Yet Undeciphered
|Rhythm Heaven Megamix
|Lush Remix (JP)
|7*
|7
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Woe That Is Madness
|Super Mario 3D World
|Super Bell Hill
|8
|7
|Animal Crossing: New Leaf
|7:00 PM
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Team Skull Appears!
|5
|8
|Shovel Knight
|The Defender (Black Knight Battle)
|Child of Light
|Leave Your Castle
|8
|7
|Sonic: After The Sequel
|Serious Influence – For Redhot Ride Act 1
|Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
|Second Dark Matter Battle
|8
|4
|Tekken 7
|Mishima Dojo – Round 1 (Dojo 1st)
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|Crypteque
|6
|7
|Exist Archive- The Other Side of the Sky
|Ancient Monument
|Cloudbuilt
|Relics of Vigor
|9
|4
|Kirby Planet Robobot
|Sky High and Smitten
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Battle A2 – Tokyo Battle
|7
|5
|Kirby Planet Robobot
|The Time Travelling Ultimate Warrior
|Persona 5
|Beneath The Mask -rain-
|11
|4
|Duet
|Theme for Duet
[collapse]
It’s time for the playoffs! Summer of playoffs, let’s go! We start with the round of 512, which has been broken up over 16 days.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post 1. This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
Spoiler
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Thursday, June 23rd at 9:00AM Pacific