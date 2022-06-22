AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming

Welcome back to the weekly D&D and Tabletop Gaming thread! Here’s a place where we can talk about Dungeons & Dragons or any other tabletop games that you nerds might be into. Tell us about the games you’re playing, speculate about future expansions, recruit your fellow Avocados into new groups, whatever you want.

CleverGuy Junior has been working for weeks on designing his own D&D adventure to play with his friends. He’s making maps, designing monsters, everything from scratch. Well, not exactly scratch–his idea is an adventure based on the video game Five Nights at Freddy’s. In the original game, your character just sits at a desk in the Security office and watches the security cameras as terrifying animatronic animals wander around a deserted Chuck E Cheese’s-type pizza parlor, barricading the door if the creatures get too close. Obviously, this is not the most dynamic of adventures for a D&D game, so CG Jr’s idea to have the player characters be hired to go in and actively destroy the animatronics. It’s really a pretty good basis for a dungeon-crawl adventure. He was easily able to find floorplans for the various Freddy Fazbear’s locations online that translate into dungeon maps, and he’s been writing up statblocks for all of the different animatronic monsters.

Maybe my favorite piece of advice I’ve seen on the internet about running a TTRPG is, “Take what you love, and put it into your game.” Adapting scenes and plot points from other media into a D&D game is easy and fun, and you can do it with almost anything. My own first (and so far only) homebrew adventure was heavily inspired by C.S. Lewis’s The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, with a dash of Star Trek thrown in for good measure. Another idea I had was to start an adventure with an adaptation of the scene from Game of Thrones where Catelyn Stark arrests Tyrion in the inn. From a non-DM’s perspective, there are whole YouTube channels dedicated to building D&D versions of fictional characters.

What have you stolen adapted from for your own adventures and/or characters? Do you tend to be upfront with the other players about media influences, or do you like to see how long it takes them to figure out that you’ve pulled an aspect of your story from elsewhere? Do you find that other games are more suited to adapting certain stories? Obviously, there are some TTRPGs that are specifically made to emulate franchises, like the Alien RPG or Avatar Legends–do games like those do a good job of replicating the experience?

No game this week! We were missing too many players to finish up the Lost Jewels of Eire game. A few of us just ended up hanging out playing Gartic Phone, an online version of Telestrations, which resulted in a few delightful images.

