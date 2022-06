We’re changing things up for the month of June by doing a “wild card” approach where there is no theme other than my own whims. Every day can shift gears, wildly, from one topic to the next!

Today, let’s talk shift gears to a different kind of challenge that allows for just pure anything-goes fantasy. You know the classic bit, you’ve got three wishes. What do you wish for? Be as serious or silly as you prefer!

Bonus: No bonus today, this is pretty open-ended!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...