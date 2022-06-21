Werewolf 185: Art School! – Day 5

The bell rings. Day 5 has begun. An announcement:

The class is really dwindling, but don’t worry—we’ll raise tuition commensurately. A few quick announcements.

First, the chartreuse lot has sprouted tufts of traffic cones and seems to be purring.

Second, the following students have been expelled:

Ursula from Kiki’s Delivery Service (Lamb), who was a Diligent Student (Vanilla Town).

Artsy David Banner/HULK (Chum), who was a Diligent Student (Vanilla Town).

And, finally, we’ve got another guest lecturer! Put your paint brushes together for Cecilia Gimenez!

The door swings open, and in strides an elderly woman. She pulls up a chair, spins it around, and sits in it like Michelle Pfeiffer did in that Coolio video for that song from the Dangerous Minds soundtrack.

Buenos dias, clase. As all artists know, making great art means making great revisions. And I, Cecilia Gimenez, am one of the greatest revisers of art in the modern world. Perhaps I am best known for taking the depressingly drab fresco snooze-fest, Ecce Homo, and revising it—carefully, lovingly, painstakingly, and while eating a bologna sandwich and watching Bob Ross videos on my iPhone—into the beloved, world-renowned Ecce Mono. Gaze upon my artistry:

For today’s challenge, you must walk in my footsteps and revise a classic work of art. Waterlilies? Boring! Put a jet ski in that pond! Starry Night? Dull! Put that sun baby from Teletubbies in there! Rub out the Mona Lisa’s face until she looks like a LEGO man. Let’s fix some art!

ROLES TOWN 12 4 Diligent Students (Vanilla Town) win when they expel the Plagiarists and the NFT Weirdo. Aside from the Teaching Assistant, the Teacher’s Pet, and the Harsh Critic, the Diligent Students’ only power is their vote for whom to expel. 1 Teaching Assistant (Investigator) can choose one player to investigate each night. They will receive a reading of either “Scum,” “Not Scum,” or “Unreadable.” 1 Teacher’s Pet (Medic) can choose one player to protect from expulsion each night. The medic can protect themselves once, and they cannot protect the same player two nights in a row. 1 Harsh Critic (# shot vigilante) has the power to expel 2 students as a night action. SCUM 2 1 Plagiarist (Vanilla Wolf) win when they outnumber the Diligent Students and have expelled the NFT Weirdo. Each night they must choose a student to expel. 1 Cool Plagiarist (Role-Blocker Wolf) can prevent a classmate from using their special ability. 1 Intensely Enigmatic Plagiarist (Scrambler Wolf) can render another classmate “unreadable” to any prying eyes. 1 NFT Weirdo (SK) wins when all the Plagiarists are expelled, and when they are the last remaining student. The NFT Weirdo will choose one fellow student to expel each night. Investigations of the NFT Weirdo will show up as “Unreadable.” OTHER The Panel of Judges will consist of five players selected by RNG each day (as long as there are five players available). They will judge the artworks produced by their classmates each day and vote on their favorite by the end of the day. The person they vote to have the best artwork will receive a special ability. Judges cannot vote for themselves, but they can abstain from voting. The judges will be given a Discord channel to discuss their judging and cast their votes. Ties among the judges will be broken by RNG among the tied players.

RULES Normal Werewolf rules! Wolves win when there are as many or fewer town remaining and the SK is gone. Town wins when they’ve gotten rid of the wolves and the SK. Instead of throwing money away on a library or tenure track faculty, The Ralph Academy for the Visual Arts has invested in a Ralphroro Enterprises Werewolf-O-Matic tie breaking calculating console. Ties at the end of the day will be resolved using the Werewolf-O-Matic patented tie-breaking formula: (y + x) + ab = k y = total number of letters in the first words of the avatar names of both/all tied players

x = total number of votes for both/all tied players

a = game day (i.e. “Day 1” = 1; “Day 2” = 2, etc.)

b = total number of remaining scum

k = the number of player posts, after the vote thread, when sorted by oldest. The player who posted that post will be killed. Simple yet effective! While you don’t have to participate in each day’s art workshop, please note that you will need to make a handful of game-related comments per Day (somewhere between three and four hundred should be fine). Failure to participate may lead to your seat in the class being ceded to another student. You may only edit posts to correct any mis-gendering mistakes. Other than that, absolutely no editing or deleting! Directly quoting or screen-shotting from Discord is not allowed. Have some freakin fun! This is a game of murder, but it is still just a game! Vanilla Town Message: Congratulations on your acceptance to The Ralph Academy for the Visual Arts. Several of our esteemed faculty have glanced briefly in the direction of your application portfolio and one went so far as to claim you have “a certain vague potential.” Also, your tuition check cleared! You are a Diligent Student (Vanilla Town). You may be selected to serve on the judges’ panel, but other than that, your only power is your daily vote. Now get out there, pull up an easel, and expel those plagiarists! PLAYERS Grumproro – Yusuke (no relation) Moonster – Azrael Side – Mad Gabs Chum – The Incredibly Artsy Hulk Spooky – Alternate Timeline Spooky the Arts Student Chwork (replaced hohowen) – Odada Raven – Minor Character from Modified Nancy Comics MSD – Mr. Bean Malt – Okarun Marlowe – Artsy Marlowe Cop – Bot Ross the Landscape Painting Program Sic – Smoooooooove Tiff – Isabella Rossellini’s Green Po*** Lamb – Ursula from Kiki’s Delivery Service Goat – Jon Arbuckle Narrow – Max Ernst’s Minimal Brother April – Face Nate – Artsy Garfunkel Indy – That Damn Plastic Bag from American Beauty Dourif – Thufir Hawat Queequeg – Mrs. I’m My Own Omama

Art entries must be posted to the “Workshop Thread” by Wednesday, June 21st, at 9:00 am CDT.

Twilight is Wednesday, June 21st, at 12:00 pm CDT.

Potential KOBKI tonight!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...