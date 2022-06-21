The Stitch Night Thread Crashes McDonald’s

20 years ago today, Lilo & Stitch opened in theaters. The Disney-themed teaser trailers weren’t the only places where Stitch was invading stuff, though, as he would also “interrupt” McDonald’s commercials, including this ad about a chicken flatbread sandwich that they apparently had at one point…

Even with how IN YOUR FACE 2002 that one moment is with the woman chowing down on her Micky D’s way to close to me for comfort, this was a cute campaign. And the Happy Meal toys were fun. I did manage to get all out of these when they were around. They weren’t bobbleheads so much as “bobble-figures” and they looked good standing next to your PC back in the day.



Have a Stitch-tastic night, Avocados!

