Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 1 Discussion

Not sure how many people are still watching this TV show on this site but I still enjoy yelling into the void about it. It’s the final season of 10 episodes anyway. Here be the discussion pages for anyone who would like to jabber about the show along with me. Episodes air on Freeform/Hulu on Tuesdays, 10 pm E / 9 pm C and these pages are scheduled to post an hour before that.

Series Synopsis Motherland: Fort Salem follows Raelle Collar, Abigail Bellweather, and Tally Craven, three witches who are conscripted into the U.S. Army. They train in combat magic and use their vocal cords to enact “seeds” or “seed sounds”, layering vocal sounds to create powerful spells. The series takes place in a women-dominated world in which the U.S. ended persecution of witches 300 years ago during the Salem witch trials after an agreement known as the Salem Accord. The world finds itself at odds with a terrorist organization known as the Spree, a witch resistance group fighting against the conscription of witches.

Season 3 Trailer

Episode Synopsis Homo Cantus After being blamed for the death of Penelope, the witches leave the army behind and become fugitives – but staying out of trouble is never easy. While Raelle and Scylla enjoy their reunion, Nicte tempts Tally with a new power.

Cast List

Taylor Hickson as Raelle Collar

Ashley Nicole William as Abigail Bellweather

Jessica Sutton as Tally Craven

Amalia Holm as Scylla Ramshorn

Demetria McKinney as Anacostia Quartermain

Lynn Renee as General Sarah Alder

Tony Giroux as Adil

Catherine Lough Haggquist as Petra Bellweather

Arlen Aguayo-Stewart as Nicte Batan

