New day, new hearings, new rulings expected from the Supreme Court

It’s going to be a DAY today. I’m writing this Monday afternoon from my office in Georgia. So don’t snitch on me.

So here’s who’s on deck for the January 6th Committee:

Tomorrow's Jan 6 Committee hearing witnesses will include:



Brad Raffensperger, GA secretary of state

Gabe Sterling, GA election official

Rusty Bowers, Arizona House Speaker



All Republicans — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 20, 2022

Here’s what’s coming down the pike from SCOTUS. Maybe they’re trying to cram in all their bad news under the cover of the hearings. It won’t work. I’m just so friggin’ depressed by what we know is coming.

NEW: The Supreme Court will issue more opinions next TUESDAY and THURSDAY. Eighteen cases remain to be decided, including cases on abortion, guns, climate change, and religion in schools. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) June 16, 2022

And I’m going to wrap up with some good news, because lord knows we’re going to need it today.

Francia Márquez, an environmental activist, became a phenomenon in Colombia, mobilizing decades of voter frustration. She became the country’s first Black vice president on Sunday.



Photo: Federico Rios for The New York Timeshttps://t.co/KbxQ2O87Wp pic.twitter.com/sgCRSX0Usu — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 20, 2022

So there’s my three. We will probably have a separate thread for the hearing today, we’ll post a link when it goes up.

Be kind, stay cool (it is damn hot out there!), and behave. No threatening anybody please, follows the rules. Today is liable to be a tough one for a lot of people if SCOTUS does what we think they’re going to do. So use a little extra grace today.

