Creative Endeavors Is Sealed Tight

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below.

Hey, Kevzero here, I’m an amateur photographer based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. I mostly take wildlife photos, but have been recently taking pictures of many other things. This week: Seals. If you follow my online presence then you know that the Seals around Cape Cod are one of my favorite subjects to photograph. Whether on the beach or in the water; they are very photogenic. Here’s some recent pictures I’ve taken of the Seals

Check out the following links for more pictures!

My Website is: https://capecodadventure.photos/

My Facebook photography page: https://www.facebook.com/MyCapeCodPictures

My Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/my_capecod_adventure_pictures/

What have you been up to creatively?

