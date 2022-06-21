30 Day Wild Card Challenge Day 21: Desert Island Music

We’re changing things up for the month of June by doing a “wild card” approach where there is no theme other than my own whims. Every day can shift gears, wildly, from one topic to the next!

Today, let’s talk shift gears to a different kind of challenge and talk about being stranded on a desert island. It’s a simple and old-school kind of challenge where you’ve washed up there, you have a record player, and you have one album from any point in history through today in your possession. What is it?

Bonus: Flip the script and make it a movie or TV series and a playback device!

