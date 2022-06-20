Weekly YouTube Thread (6/20)

Are there any narrative, artistic, funny, delicious or weird videos around the web you want to share? Come on down and chat about them here!

This week’s video is the newest one from Philosophy Tube. Abigail changed the title since I watched it, which was “The Social Contract,” and it’s about social contract theory and various perspectives people have on it. I like that she grounds this in illegal Detroit property tax increases; it makes the philosophy feel more relevant.

Also, Happy Juneteenth to my fellow U.S. Avocados!

As always, if you have any videos to share, you’re welcome to do so below!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...