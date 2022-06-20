Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 13 of 16)

Part 12 Results!

Spoiler Crypt of the NecroDancer Stone Cold 5 9 The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Reverie Corridor Laserlife Love 7 4 Sonic Lost World Hidden World (Cublicated) beatmania IIDX 21 SPADA DARK LEGACY [BaSTeT] 6 5 Luftrausers Luftrauser Heaven Variant Ascender [Credits] 8 4 Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Spiral Bravely Second: End Layer War Bells Toll 11 3 Soul Fjord Magnus Jones Final Fantasy XV Hammerhead [Tetsuya Shibata] 7* 7 Freedom Planet Fortune Night 2 Gunpoint Defenestraight To My Heart [Ryan Ike] 8 4 Pokémon Sun and Moon Battle! (Gladion) Pokémon X & Y Boutique 5 8 Axiom Verge Trace Rising Risk of Rain Monsoon 8 6 Mega Man Unlimited Tears of Glue Monument Valley Inverted Island [Obfusc] 12 2 The Last of Us Home Shin Megami Tensei IV Battle A3 6 8 Splatoon Seaskape Resogun Exitium 7 5 I Am Setsuna Path of Redemption Drakengard 3 This Silence is Mine 8 5 Ultra Street Fighter 4 Rolento Theme Ginga Force Bust a Move! 4 10 Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Seashore War The Legend of Dark Witch Vacation’s Noisy 7* 7 Shuttle Rush Rush for Your Life Picross 3D Round 2 Challenge 8 6 Mighty Switch Force 2 Rescue Girl [collapse]

It’s time for the playoffs! Summer of playoffs, let’s go! We start with the round of 512, which has been broken up over 16 days.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post . This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Tuesday, June 21st at 9:00AM Pacific

