Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 13 of 16)

Part 12 Results!
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|Stone Cold
|5
|9
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
|Reverie Corridor
|Laserlife
|Love
|7
|4
|Sonic Lost World
|Hidden World (Cublicated)
|beatmania IIDX 21 SPADA
|DARK LEGACY [BaSTeT]
|6
|5
|Luftrausers
|Luftrauser
|Heaven Variant
|Ascender [Credits]
|8
|4
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|Spiral
|Bravely Second: End Layer
|War Bells Toll
|11
|3
|Soul Fjord
|Magnus Jones
|Final Fantasy XV
|Hammerhead [Tetsuya Shibata]
|7*
|7
|Freedom Planet
|Fortune Night 2
|Gunpoint
|Defenestraight To My Heart [Ryan Ike]
|8
|4
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Battle! (Gladion)
|Pokémon X & Y
|Boutique
|5
|8
|Axiom Verge
|Trace Rising
|Risk of Rain
|Monsoon
|8
|6
|Mega Man Unlimited
|Tears of Glue
|Monument Valley
|Inverted Island [Obfusc]
|12
|2
|The Last of Us
|Home
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Battle A3
|6
|8
|Splatoon
|Seaskape
|Resogun
|Exitium
|7
|5
|I Am Setsuna
|Path of Redemption
|Drakengard 3
|This Silence is Mine
|8
|5
|Ultra Street Fighter 4
|Rolento Theme
|Ginga Force
|Bust a Move!
|4
|10
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|Seashore War
|The Legend of Dark Witch
|Vacation’s Noisy
|7*
|7
|Shuttle Rush
|Rush for Your Life
|Picross 3D Round 2
|Challenge
|8
|6
|Mighty Switch Force 2
|Rescue Girl
It’s time for the playoffs! Summer of playoffs, let’s go! We start with the round of 512, which has been broken up over 16 days.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post 1. This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Tuesday, June 21st at 9:00AM Pacific