The Cycling Thread Asks About Your Town

Greetings riders, whippers, commuters, disputers, and Glyph (if he so desires) to this week’s cycling thread, where we talk all about that thing we all like to do. How’s your week going riding-wise? How are you, reader?

This week, uncle Pen! wants to know about the cycling conditions in your city, your town, your village, whatever. Tell me and the rest of us how good or bad it is, what your usual route is like, etc. With greedy anticipation we await this information.

(featured image this week: the old Joli between Belgium and the Netherlands, Northeast of Bruges, October 2021)

