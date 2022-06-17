Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 12 of 16)

Part 11 Results!

DuckTales: Remastered The Moon 8 7 The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Trascend Beat
Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse Evildoer Hunter Chamber of Commerce 2 11 VA-11 Hall-A Dawn Approaches
Tekken 7 Devil’s Pit – Final Round (Volcano 2nd) 7 6 Shin Megami Tensei IV Ashura Kai Authorized Shop
Super Mario 3D World Chainlink Charge 6 7 Transformers: Devastation Constructicons/Sentry Bot
Shovel Knight The Requiem of Shield Knight 6 7 Tearaway The Orchards [Kenneth Young]
Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn To the Sun 9 3 Pikmin 3 Staff Credits
Mega Man Unlimited Deathtrap Mirage (Yoku Man’s Stage) 9 2 Tekken 7 Arctic Snowfall – Round 1
The Flame in The Flood The Flame in The Flood 8 5 Party Hard He Knows You’re a Dancer
Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Illusory Studio 8 4 Guacamelee! Boss Theme
ibb & obb Secret Amanda 6 7 Mushihimesama HD Cross the Desert Too [Stage 2] [Masaharu Iwata]
Owlboy Tropos 11 3 Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Good King Moggle Mog XII
Xenoblade Chronicles X NO.EX01 (Major Boss Battle) [Mika Kobayashi] 8 2 Persona 4 Dancing All Night Persona 4 Reincarnation Like a Dream Come True
Persona 5 With the Stars and Us 5 9 Ultionus: A Tale of Petty Revenge Orbital Bombardment
The Flame in The Flood In the Eddy 5 10 Transistor We All Become
Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Ouroboros Festival 5 8 Nights of Azure Indignation [Art Museum]
Guacamelee! Caverna del Pollo 6 8 Duet Nay

It’s time for the playoffs! Summer of playoffs, let’s go! We start with the round of 512, which has been broken up over 16 days.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post 1. This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Monday, June 20th at 9:00AM Pacific