Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 12 of 16)

Part 11 Results!
|DuckTales: Remastered
|The Moon
|8
|7
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
|Trascend Beat
|Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse
|Evildoer Hunter Chamber of Commerce
|2
|11
|VA-11 Hall-A
|Dawn Approaches
|Tekken 7
|Devil’s Pit – Final Round (Volcano 2nd)
|7
|6
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Ashura Kai Authorized Shop
|Super Mario 3D World
|Chainlink Charge
|6
|7
|Transformers: Devastation
|Constructicons/Sentry Bot
|Shovel Knight
|The Requiem of Shield Knight
|6
|7
|Tearaway
|The Orchards [Kenneth Young]
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|To the Sun
|9
|3
|Pikmin 3
|Staff Credits
|Mega Man Unlimited
|Deathtrap Mirage (Yoku Man’s Stage)
|9
|2
|Tekken 7
|Arctic Snowfall – Round 1
|The Flame in The Flood
|The Flame in The Flood
|8
|5
|Party Hard
|He Knows You’re a Dancer
|Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE
|Illusory Studio
|8
|4
|Guacamelee!
|Boss Theme
|ibb & obb
|Secret Amanda
|6
|7
|Mushihimesama HD
|Cross the Desert Too [Stage 2] [Masaharu Iwata]
|Owlboy
|Tropos
|11
|3
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|Good King Moggle Mog XII
|Xenoblade Chronicles X
|NO.EX01 (Major Boss Battle) [Mika Kobayashi]
|8
|2
|Persona 4 Dancing All Night
|Persona 4 Reincarnation Like a Dream Come True
|Persona 5
|With the Stars and Us
|5
|9
|Ultionus: A Tale of Petty Revenge
|Orbital Bombardment
|The Flame in The Flood
|In the Eddy
|5
|10
|Transistor
|We All Become
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|Ouroboros Festival
|5
|8
|Nights of Azure
|Indignation [Art Museum]
|Guacamelee!
|Caverna del Pollo
|6
|8
|Duet
|Nay
It’s time for the playoffs! Summer of playoffs, let’s go! We start with the round of 512, which has been broken up over 16 days.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post 1. This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Monday, June 20th at 9:00AM Pacific