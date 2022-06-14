The Mads Are Back Riff-Along Thread

In the not-too-distant future of 8 PM ET tonight, the Mad Scientists from Mystery Science Theater 3000, aka “The Mads,” aka Trace Beaulieu and Frank Conniff, will mercilessly mock 70s Italian sci-fi schlockfest Cosmos: War Of The Planets

Tickets are $10 plus some stupid fees, and can be bought here:

https://dumb-industries.com/tickets/cosmos

Stick around after the movie for a live Q & A with the Mads and MST’s own Jonah Ray. Feel free to riff along here, praise the almighty Coily, and as always, watch out for snakes!

