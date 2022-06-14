Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jun. 14

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Megan, an attorney, worked with the Prison University Project;

Barry, a professor emeritus at Towson University, whose phone got him a visit from the Secret Service at a young age; and

Eric, a meteorologist, woke up to grunting bison. Eric is a six-day champ with winnings of $160,601.

Jeopardy!

THE EARLY 1800s // THE MORAL OF THE FABLE // CLEVER CROSSWORD CLUES // SUN UP // WELL, IT’S 5 FOR THE MONEY // 3 FOR THE SHOW

DD1 – $1,000 – WELL, IT’S 5 FOR THE MONEY – Oklahoma’s Wilma Mankiller, the 1st female principal chief of this Native American nation, appeared on a U.S. quarter in 2022 (Barry added $1,000 to his leading score of $3,600.)

Scores going into DJ: Eric $5,000, Barry $4,600, Megan $1,800.

Double Jeopardy!

ISLES OF THE BRITISH ISLES // PARTNERS IN RHYME // MAMMALS // COMMUNICATIONS // SONGS OF INNOCENCE AND EXPERIENCE // 3 LETTERS, E IN THE MIDDLE

DD2 – $1,200 – MAMMALS – The state marine mammal of Florida is a subspecies of the West Indian this (Barry, in a tie for the lead with Eric at $5,000, lost $2,000.)

DD3 – $1,200 – PARTNERS IN RHYME – Aiding Coleridge in creating this poem, Wordsworth wrote he “suggested the navigation of the ship by the dead men” (Megan moved to a closer third place by adding $3,000 to her score of $5,800 vs. $15,000 for Eric.)

Eric was denied any of the DDs by his opponents and while he held the lead into FJ, Eric’s streak of runaways ended with $18,600 vs. $10,000 for Megan and $9,000 for Barry.

Final Jeopardy!

1972 – In June he said, “Don’t lie to them to the extent to say there is no involvement, but just say this is… a comedy of errors”

Only Megan was correct on FJ, adding $7,201 to win with $17,201.

Odds and ends

Wagering strategy: With her FJ wager, Megan took a chance of getting passed by Barry if he had bet bigger, and of coming up short if Eric if he had made a tiny wager, so she would have been better served to bet at least $8,601. Also, by betting $8,000, Barry took himself out of contention when Eric made his most likely bet of $1,401, so Barry should have bet nearly everything.

Triple Stumper of the day: The players couldn’t come up with what SPCA stands for in the name of humane organization Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who are the Cherokee? DD2 – What is manatee? DD3 – What is “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner”? FJ – Who was Nixon?

