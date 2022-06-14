The Creative Endeavors Thread Hits the Road

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

I’m probably gonna be out on the bike this morning and far from the Internet, so y’all have fun today (as I hope to). I’ll probably be unable to post, so here’s Phaethusine Ricochet (oil on canvasboard, June 2022).

How’s your work going?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...