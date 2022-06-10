Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jun. 10

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Siobhan, a voice and speech teacher, was in an Irish band with her dad since age 11;

Randy, an attorney, loves learning languages; and

Eric, a meteorologist, has made multiple proposals, and fortunately keeps hearing “yes”. Eric is a four-day champ with winnings of $105,801.

Jeopardy!

WHERE AM I? // MOVIES WITH NARRATORS // ANIMAL ANAGRAMS // THE SHIRT OFF OUR BACK // U.S. DATES // JANE AUSTEN-TATIOUS

DD1 – $800 – JANE AUSTEN-TATIOUS – Jane lived most of her life in this southern English county that lent its name to a “New” U.S. state (Siobhan won the table limit of $1,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Eric $7.600, Randy $5,400, Siobhan $2.400.

Double Jeopardy!

A HISTORY OF NONVIOLENCE // NOTES FOR A BIOGRAPHY // KILLER TUNES // EARTH SCIENCE // SECRET SERVICES // P IS THE ONLY CONSONANT

DD2 – $800 – SECRET SERVICES – Security Service & Secret Intelligence Service are the British agencies popularly known by these alphanumeric names (Eric won $3,000 from his total of $17,200 vs. $6,200 for Randy.)

DD3 – $1,600 – A HISTORY OF NONVIOLENCE – One story of this Lakota leader recalls him entering a battlefield, taking a seat & smoking a pipe (Eric added $2,200 to his score of $22,200 vs. $9,000 for Randy.)

Eric already had a solid lead when he scored on both DDs in DJ, then Randy made a late run but couldn’t quite break up the runaway for Eric at $28,400 vs. $13,800 for Randy and $3,600 for Siobhan.

Final Jeopardy!

THE WESTERN HEMISPHERE – Brazil stretches 2,700 miles from the Atlantic in the east to Serra do Divisor National Park on the border with this country in the west

Only Randy was correct on FJ. Eric dropped just $400 to win with $28,000 for a five-day total of $133,801 and an invite to the next ToC.

Odds and ends

DD wagering strategy: Eric went a bit less aggressive with his DDs wagers here, as he was more trying to protect his lead than maximize his advantage. The potential danger of Eric making modest DD bets was that Randy wound up just one clue away from being within one-half of Eric’s total going into FJ.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the musical performer who is backed up by the Bad Seeds is Nick Cave.

Judging the writers: IMO, using the words “taking a seat” in a clue about the subject of DD3 is a bit too on the nose as a hint.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is New Hampshire? DD2 – What are MI5 and MI6? DD3 – Who was Sitting Bull? FJ – What is Peru?

