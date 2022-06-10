It’s the Weekly Wrestling Thread for June 10, 2022

FINALLY… the Weekly Wrestling Thread has COME BACK to The Avocado! Let’s take a look at what’s happened in the the week of pro-wrestling!

WWE

The Hell in A Cell PPV was last Sunday, which featured Cody Rhodes sporting a horrific bruise on his chest almost as ugly as his tattoo, thanks to a torn pectoral muscle. His performance working through such an injury to defeat Seth Rollins in the main event reverberated throughout the wrestling world. Cody’s star continues to rise since his departure from AEW.

The full results for Hell In A Cell were:

Bianca Belair defeated Asuka and Becky Lynch to retain the Raw women’s championship; Bobby Lashley defeated MVP and Omos; Kevin Owens defeated Ezekiel; Judgement Day (Edge, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley) defeated Finn Balor, A.J. Styles and Liv Morgan; Madcap Moss defeated Happy Corbin; Theory defeated Mustafa Ali to retain the U.S. championship; Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins.

NJPW

It was announced on New Japan’s website that Kota Ibushi and an “Official” are being punished with a 10% reduction in pay for the three month period between July and September 2022 as a result of a breach of contract and “executive responsibility.”

NJPW and Stardom are holding a full joint event together for the very first time in November, further proof of how quickly and how high the best Joshi promotion in Japan has risen in the last couple of years.

Coming up this Sunday is Dominion; the two really significant matches being Tanahashi vs Goto to decide who will compete for the AEW interim championship at Forbidden Door, and Kazuchika Okada vs Jay White, mostly because it’s guaranteed to be a stone-cold banger. However, if you’re not a fan of Bullet Club and House of Torture bullshit (and who is, these days) the rest of the card ain’t great:

NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Title Match: House Of Torture (EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) (c) vs. Suzuki-gun (El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Zack Sabre Jr.)

IWGP Tag Team Title Match: BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens) (c) vs. United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb)

Interim AEW World Title Eliminator Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto

NJPW King Of Pro-Wrestling Title Match: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Taichi

NEVER Openweight Title Match: Tama Tonga (c) vs. Karl Anderson

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match: Juice Robinson (c) vs. SANADA vs. Will Ospreay

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Jay White

If you’re interested in learning more about the current goings on in the world of Japanese wrestling, I heartily recommend Adam Summer’s Three Count Fall on SubStack, which is free!

AEW

The saga of MJF continues. What is a work? What is a shoot? What started as a work and became a shoot? And vice versa?! He was nowhere to be seen on Dynamite, his merch has been removed from the AEW online shop, he’s been edited out of the TV promo packages, and there are dozens of conflicting, unsubstantiated reports flying around, including the rumour that he would rather go to Hollywood than WWE. Has it had you captivated or are you tired of the whole situation?

Meanwhile on Wednesday’s Dynamite: to the surprise of no one, Jon Moxley defeated the winner of the Casino Battle Royale (who ended up being Kyle O’Reilly, and not my main man Andrade). Mox will face the winner of Tanahashi vs. Goto for the Interim AEW Championship at Forbidden Door. Also Will Ospreay showed up. Yay…

More surprisingly was the introduction OUTTA NOWHERE of another championship belt – the All Atlantic Championship. It was immediately pointed out by everyone online that China and Japan, despite having their flags featured on the main plate, aren’t anywhere near the Atlantic. Oh dear.

Meanwhile, Hangman Page announced he wants the NJPW Champion at Forbidden Door – Kazuchika Okada (although it could always be Jay White…). Should Page be suffering another high profile loss so soon after losing the big belt? Is there someone else in the company you would prefer Okada to face off against?

Full Dynamite results:

Interim World Title Eliminator Series Casino Battle Royale: Kyle O’Reilly defeated Bobby Fish, Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland, Rey Fenix, Dante Martin, Max Caster, Cotlen Gunn, Austin Gunn, Lance Archer, Daniel Garcia, Eddie Kingston, Jake Hager, Wheeler Yuta, Tony Nese, Andrade el Idolo, Takeshita, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs & Darby Allin; AEW All-Atlantic Title Tournament Semifinals: PAC defeated Buddy Matthews; Adam Page defeated David Finlay Jr.; Thunder Rosa defeated Marina Shafir to retain the AEW World Women’s Championship; AEW Interim Heavyweight Title Eliminator Series Semifinals: Jon Moxley defeated Kyle O’Reilly.

MLW

Last week’s Fusion featured an excellent main event fight between Bandido and Flamita (and uh, nZo (the former Enzo Amore) in his debut match). The show is free on YouTube and is an easy, speedy watch if you have a spare 45 minutes. And you get plenty of the former Dario Cueto and Catrina too!

AND ALSO!

It’s the second CyberFight Festival on Sunday! If you don’t subscribe to Wrestle Universe this is a great weekend to start:

