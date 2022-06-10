Friday New Music 6/10

Hello! It’s Friday! I’m late sorry here’s a rushed list I took from Consequence of Sound:

— A Little Farther West – Vaya Con Dios

— Adrian Quesada (of Black Pumas) – Boleros Psicodélicos

— Allison Ponthier – Shaking Hands with Elvis EP

— American Anymen – Cities Changing Names

— American Aquarium – Chicamacomico

— André Bratten – Picture Music

— Anthony Moore – Flying Doesn’t Help (Reissue)

— ASIA – ASIA In Asia – Live At the Budokan, Tokyo, 1983

— Attempt Survivors – Educated Hips EP

— BETWEEN FRIENDS – Cutie EP

— Big Gigantic – Brighter Future 2

— Billy Howerdel (of A Perfect Circle) – What Normal Was

— Black Therapy – Onward

— Bloomsday – Place to Land

— Bob Marley & The Wailers – Live at the Rainbow: 2nd June 1977

— Bobby Oroza – Get On The Otherside

— BTS – TBA

— Carrie Underwood – Denim & Rhinestones

— Chase & Status – What Came Before

— Cold Showers – Strength In Numbers EP

— David Newbould – Power Up!

— DEATHWHITE – Grey Everlasting

— Deau Eyes – Legacies

— Depeche Mode – Exciter | The 12″ Singles

— Diamanda Galás – The Divine Punishment (Reissue)

— Dion Lunadon – Beyond Everything

— Elton John – Madman Across The Water (50th Anniversary Reissue)

— Elvis Costello and Allan Mayes – Rusty: The Resurrection of Rust

— Erin Anne – Do Your Worst

— Everclear – World Of Noise – 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

— FKJ – V I N C E N T

— Francesa Buratteli – Battle Fatigue

— Future Palace – Run

— George Ezra – Gold Rush Kid

— Grace Ives – Janky Star

— Guineapig – Parasite

— IANAI – Sunir

— Inanimate Existence – The Masquerade

— The Inflorescence – Remember What I Look Like

— Jack Flanagan (of Mystery Jets) – Rides the Sky

— Jamie Drake – New Girl

— Jeff Ament (of Pearl Jam) and Josh Klinghoffer – Under the Banner of Heaven (Music from and Inspired by the FX Series) Original Score Soundtrack

— Jenny Owen Youngs – It’s Dangerous To Go Alone EP

— Joyce Manor – 40 Oz. To Fresno

— Judah & the Lion – Revival

— Julius Rodriguez – Let Sound Tell All

— Kelly Lee Owens – LP.8 (Physical Release)

— KISS – Off the Soundboard: Live at Donington 1996

— Klaus Schulze – Osiris – Pt#1

— LIFE – North East Costal Town

— Liss – I Guess Nothing Will Be The Same

— Living Room – New Years

— Lutalo – Once Now, Then Again EP

— Mapache – Roscoe’s Dream

— The March Divide – Lost Causes

— Marco Benevento – Benevento

— Michael Monroe – I Live Too Fast To Die Young

— Michael Rault – Michael Rault

— Michaela Anne – Oh To Be That Free

— Moonchild Sanelly – Phases

— Mother Nature – Nature’s World EP

— Motionless In White – Scoring The End of the World

— Museum Of Light – Horizon

— Neneh Cherry – The Versions

— Nick Mulvey – New Mythology

— The Notorious B.I.G. – Life After Death (25th Anniversary Super Deluxe)

— The Range – Mercury

— Riley Pearce – The Water & The Rough

— Roxy Music – Manifesto (Vinyl Reissue)

— Roxy Music – Siren (Vinyl Reissue)

— Rufus Wainwright – Rufus Does Judy At Capitol Studios

— Sam Slater – I Do Not Wish To Be Known As A Vandal

— Schandmaul – Knüppel aus dem Sack

— Secrets – The Collapse

— Shearwater – The Great Awakening

— Sinead O’Brien – Time Bend and Break the Bower

— slenderbodies – Simple Shapes

— Spacey Jane – Here Comes Everybody

— Steve Reich / Ensemble intercontemporain – Reich/Richter

— Vance Joy – In Our Own Sweet Time

— Vieux Farka Touré – Les Racines

— Wind Rose – Warfront

— The Wrecks – Sonder

— Wylderness – Big Plan For A Blue World

— Yann Tiersen – 11 5 18 2 5 18

— Yatra – Born into Chaos

— You Club – off the grid

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...