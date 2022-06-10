Friday New Music 6/10

Hello! It’s Friday! I’m late sorry here’s a rushed list I took from Consequence of Sound:
— A Little Farther West – Vaya Con Dios
— Adrian Quesada (of Black Pumas) – Boleros Psicodélicos
— Allison Ponthier – Shaking Hands with Elvis EP
— American Anymen – Cities Changing Names
— American Aquarium – Chicamacomico
— André Bratten – Picture Music
— Anthony Moore – Flying Doesn’t Help (Reissue)
— ASIA – ASIA In Asia – Live At the Budokan, Tokyo, 1983
— Attempt Survivors – Educated Hips EP
— BETWEEN FRIENDS – Cutie EP
— Big Gigantic – Brighter Future 2
— Billy Howerdel (of A Perfect Circle) – What Normal Was
— Black Therapy – Onward
— Bloomsday – Place to Land
— Bob Marley & The Wailers – Live at the Rainbow: 2nd June 1977
— Bobby Oroza – Get On The Otherside
— BTS – TBA
— Carrie Underwood – Denim & Rhinestones
— Chase & Status – What Came Before
— Cold Showers – Strength In Numbers EP
— David Newbould – Power Up!
— DEATHWHITE – Grey Everlasting
— Deau Eyes – Legacies
— Depeche Mode – Exciter | The 12″ Singles
— Diamanda Galás – The Divine Punishment (Reissue)
— Dion Lunadon – Beyond Everything
— Elton John – Madman Across The Water (50th Anniversary Reissue)
— Elvis Costello and Allan Mayes – Rusty: The Resurrection of Rust
— Erin Anne – Do Your Worst
— Everclear – World Of Noise – 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
— FKJ – V I N C E N T
— Francesa Buratteli – Battle Fatigue
— Future Palace – Run
— George Ezra – Gold Rush Kid
— Grace Ives – Janky Star
— Guineapig – Parasite
— IANAI – Sunir
— Inanimate Existence – The Masquerade
— The Inflorescence – Remember What I Look Like
— Jack Flanagan (of Mystery Jets) – Rides the Sky
— Jamie Drake – New Girl
— Jeff Ament (of Pearl Jam) and Josh Klinghoffer – Under the Banner of Heaven (Music from and Inspired by the FX Series) Original Score Soundtrack
— Jenny Owen Youngs – It’s Dangerous To Go Alone EP
— Joyce Manor – 40 Oz. To Fresno
— Judah & the Lion – Revival
— Julius Rodriguez – Let Sound Tell All
— Kelly Lee Owens – LP.8 (Physical Release)
— KISS – Off the Soundboard: Live at Donington 1996
— Klaus Schulze – Osiris – Pt#1
— LIFE – North East Costal Town
— Liss – I Guess Nothing Will Be The Same
— Living Room – New Years
— Lutalo – Once Now, Then Again EP
— Mapache – Roscoe’s Dream
— The March Divide – Lost Causes
— Marco Benevento – Benevento
— Michael Monroe – I Live Too Fast To Die Young
— Michael Rault – Michael Rault
— Michaela Anne – Oh To Be That Free
— Moonchild Sanelly – Phases
— Mother Nature – Nature’s World EP
— Motionless In White – Scoring The End of the World
— Museum Of Light – Horizon
— Neneh Cherry – The Versions
— Nick Mulvey – New Mythology
— The Notorious B.I.G. – Life After Death (25th Anniversary Super Deluxe)
— The Range – Mercury
— Riley Pearce – The Water & The Rough
— Roxy Music – Manifesto (Vinyl Reissue)
— Roxy Music – Siren (Vinyl Reissue)
— Rufus Wainwright – Rufus Does Judy At Capitol Studios
— Sam Slater – I Do Not Wish To Be Known As A Vandal
— Schandmaul – Knüppel aus dem Sack
— Secrets – The Collapse
— Shearwater – The Great Awakening
— Sinead O’Brien – Time Bend and Break the Bower
— slenderbodies – Simple Shapes
— Spacey Jane – Here Comes Everybody
— Steve Reich / Ensemble intercontemporain – Reich/Richter
— Vance Joy – In Our Own Sweet Time
— Vieux Farka Touré – Les Racines
— Wind Rose – Warfront
— The Wrecks – Sonder
— Wylderness – Big Plan For A Blue World
— Yann Tiersen – 11 5 18 2 5 18
— Yatra – Born into Chaos
— You Club – off the grid