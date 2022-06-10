30 Day Wild Card Challenge Day 10: The Friday Night Date

We’re changing things up for the month of June by doing a “wild card” approach where there is no theme other than my own whims. Every day can shift gears, wildly, from one topic to the next!

Today, let’s talk about Friday nights! Depending on where you are in your life these can be wildly different of course, but we want to talk about it in the context of date night that it is for many people. What are some of the best things you or your date came up with for (non-sexual) activities for a Friday night date? What’s the “perfect” Friday date?

Bonus: What’s the worst thing/activity you ended up doing on a date (non-sexual!)?

Extra Bonus: For those in relationships, what’s your method of keeping the date night feeling alive?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...