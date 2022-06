One of the most obscure Star Wars Cats characters is Tim. An accomplished Jedi Cat, Tim uses his Jedi Cat skills to keep an eye on all things and interfere when he deems it necessary.

He doesn’t usually deem it necessary, because he is also rather lazy.

but he’s still paying attention, no doubt about it

Share cat photos, be good to each other, and remember Tim is watching. But probably won’t do anything.

