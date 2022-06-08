Totally Not E3 2022: Pre-Game and Hub

Hello everyone, and welcome to Totally Not E3 2022! Every summer, the Electronic Entertainment Expo serves as a focal point for the year’s gaming news and announcements, featuring stage shows, trailers, and demos galore. This year, however, the Entertainment Software Association opted to cancel E3, citing the difficulties of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That left room for Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest to swoop in and play host to several livestreams and showcases, and various publishers and media organizations have decided to schedule their annual press events around the same time.

While the summer conference season arguably began last week with Sony’s State of Play presentation, this week things are really about to be kicked into high gear, with at least one event every day from tomorrow, the kickoff of Summer Game Fest, till June 15th. This page is a central hub with a schedule for all the events, links to livestreams, and links to a live-chat for each day of presentations. Feel free to sound off in the comments below with general commentary about the press events and what you’re anticipating.

Schedule

Thursday, June 2nd, 2022

Sony State of Play (6 PM EDT/3 PM PDT)

Thursday, June 9th, 2022

Friday, June 10th, 2022

Saturday, June 11th, 2022

Sunday, June 12th, 2022

Monday, June 13th, 2022

Tuesday, June 14th, 2022

Xbox Games Showcase Extended (1 PM EDT/10 AM PDT)

Wednesday, June 15th, 2022

Shacknews E6 Indie Showcase (4 PM EDT/1 PM PDT)

