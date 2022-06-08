Totally Not E3 2022: Pre-Game and Hub

Hello everyone, and welcome to Totally Not E3 2022! Every summer, the Electronic Entertainment Expo serves as a focal point for the year’s gaming news and announcements, featuring stage shows, trailers, and demos galore. This year, however, the Entertainment Software Association opted to cancel E3, citing the difficulties of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That left room for Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest to swoop in and play host to several livestreams and showcases, and various publishers and media organizations have decided to schedule their annual press events around the same time.
While the summer conference season arguably began last week with Sony's State of Play presentation, this week things are really about to be kicked into high gear, with at least one event every day from tomorrow, the kickoff of Summer Game Fest, till June 15th.
Schedule
Thursday, June 2nd, 2022
- Sony State of Play (6 PM EDT/3 PM PDT)
Thursday, June 9th, 2022
- Upload VR Showcase (11 AM EDT/8 AM PDT)
- Summer Game Fest kickoff (2 PM EDT/11 AM PDT)
- Day of the Devs (4 PM EDT/1 PM PDT)
- Devolver Marketing Countdown to Marketing (6 PM EDT/3 PM PDT)
Friday, June 10th, 2022
- IGN Expo (12 PM EDT/9 AM PDT)
- Netflix Geeked Week: Gaming (1 PM EDT/10 AM PDT)
- Tribeca Games Spotlight (3 PM EDT/12 PM PDT)
Saturday, June 11th, 2022
- Guerrilla Collective 3 (11 AM EDT/8 AM PDT)
- Wholesome Direct (12:30 PM EDT/9:30 AM PDT)
- Future Games Show (3 PM EDT/12 PM PDT)
Sunday, June 12th, 2022
- Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase (2 PM EDT/11 AM PDT)
- PC Gaming Show (3:30 PM EDT/12:30 PM PDT)
Monday, June 13th, 2022
- Guerrilla Collective 3.5 (4 PM EDT/1 PM PDT)
- Capcom Showcase (6 PM EDT/3 PM PDT)
Tuesday, June 14th, 2022
- Xbox Games Showcase Extended (1 PM EDT/10 AM PDT)
Wednesday, June 15th, 2022
- Shacknews E6 Indie Showcase (4 PM EDT/1 PM PDT)