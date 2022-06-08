Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jun. 8

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Tessa, a graphics designer, is a volunteer puppy raiser;

Maggie, a high school math teacher, works with the school craft club and swim team; and

Eric, a meteorologist, lives where there’s a popular cat-in-the-window tour. Eric is a two-day champ with winnings of $40,001.

Jeopardy!

FRENCH KINGS NAMED LOUIS // RECENT SLANG // PUT IT ON WHAT? // ALLITERATIVE SPORTS NO-NO’s // LAUREL // CANYON

DD1 – $600 – FRENCH KINGS NAMED LOUIS – Louis VIII fought against King John of England & had this nickname, like King John’s older brother (Eric won $2,000 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Eric $6,600, Maggie $800, Tessa $3,800.

Double Jeopardy!

FICTIONAL PLACES // AROUND THE WORLD // 5-LETTERS, ENDS IN “O” // ELEMENTS & THEIR USES // STORIES OF THE SAINTS // LAUREL CANYON

DD2 – $1,200 – ELEMENTS & THEIR USES – Predynastic Egypt used this element in glassmaking; today, we’d be pretty lost without it as a semiconductor in computers (Eric added $7,000 to his total of $13,000 vs. $8,200 for Tessa.

DD3 – $1,200 – STORIES OF THE SAINTS – In a vision on the wall of her room, St. Clare witnessed a mass & so today is the patron saint of this modern invention (On the very next clue from DD2, Eric added $5,000 to his score of $20,000.)

Eric won a total of $12,000 on back-to-back DDs early in DJ, and when Tessa missed on the last clue of the round, Eric’s runaway was secured at $30,600 vs. $11,800 for Tessa and $3,600 for Maggie.

Final Jeopardy!

AMERICAN HISTORY – A participant in this 1773 event recalled, “Some of our numbers jumped into the hold …I never labored harder in my life”

Eric and Tessa were correct on FJ, with Eric adding $5,000 to win with $35,600 for a three-day total of $75,601.

Odds and ends

That’s before our time: No one knew the item on which one would put Decca F.11940, released 1964, which is a turntable.

Judging the writers: No one knew a baseball intentionally thrown at a player is a “beanball”, but it would have been very helpful to make reference to the target often being the head, which is how the term got its name (“bean” being slang for “head”).

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Lionheart? DD2 – What is silicon? DD3 – What is television? FJ – What is Boston Tea Party?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...