The Book Nook Does Some Studying (6/8)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

This week’s discussion topic, courtesy of ThingyBlahBlah3: For books that it applies to, do you prefer reading up on the country and/or period a book is set in, or diving in blindly instead?

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

