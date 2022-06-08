30 Day Wild Card Challenge Day 8: The Concert Experience

We’re changing things up for the month of June by doing a “wild card” approach where there is no theme other than my own whims. Every day can shift gears, wildly, from one topic to the next!

Today, let’s talk about concerts! This is fairly open as there are a number of different types of concerts that exist out there so interpret as you want, but we want to know about your favorite concert experience! What made it great or memorable? What kind of goodies did you get to remember it by if anything?

Bonus: What performer/group did you want to see in concert but were unable to because they’ve since passed?

Extra Bonus: What’s your best school concert or school play experience, either as a parent or as a kid who was in one?

