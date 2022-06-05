Top Gun: Maverick Wins 2nd Weekend Box Office

With a lot of positive buzz and word of mouth after a strong opening weekend, Top Gun: Maverick barrels into its second weekend with a $86 million take, bringing it to $291.6 million after last weekend and the weekday numbers that added up well. The film is also at $548.6 million worldwide as it’s continuing to do very well overseas even without Russia or China adding to its box office. The film had just a 32% drop from the previous weekend which is really quite strong.

Once past that, there wasn’t anything in wide release that was new this weekend in anticipation of the upcoming Jurassic World: Domination, which has had a solid debut in a few overseas territories so far.

With the reveal of a Disney+ streaming date in a couple of weeks recently, Doctor Strange still pulled in another $9.2 million domestically to bring it to $388.7 million, putting it on track to move past the $400 million mark easily over the next week.

One thing of note with this past week is that Everything Everywhere All at Once added another $2 million to help it cross the %60 million mark which makes it A24’s highest-grossing title stateside.

After Jurassic World Dominion next weekend, June has a few big things coming up with Lightyear the weekend after on the wide side and then the 24th sees both Elvis and The Black Phone going wide.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total Market Share 1 Top Gun Maverick Paramount $86,000,000 4,751 $18,101 $291,604,011 38.6% 2 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Disney $9,251,000 3,765 $2,457 $388,711,116 27.2% 3 Bob’s Burgers Movie, The 20th Century Studios $4,500,000 3,425 $1,314 $22,240,149 5.8% 4 Bad Guys, The Universal $3,340,000 2,872 $1,163 $87,291,325 5.7% 5 Downton Abbey: A New Era Focus Features $3,000,000 3,471 $864 $35,702,290 4.8% 6 Everything Everywhere All at Once A24 $2,020,893 1,434 $1,409 $60,561,935 4.4% 7 Vikram Independent Indian $1,775,000 460 $3,859 $1,775,000 3.8% 8 Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Paramount $1,725,000 2,092 $825 $188,269,123 3.4% 9 Lost City, The Paramount $1,380,000 811 $1,702 $104,012,149 2.8% 10 Crimes of the Future Neon Rated $1,100,000 773 $1,423 $1,100,000 1.1% 11 Watcher IFC Films $815,000 764 $1,067 $815,000 0.4% 12 Major Independent Indian $645,000 375 $1,720 $916,000 0.3%

