Lisa Cholodenko was born on June 5, 1964. She is a director and screenwriter who was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for the movie The Kids Are Alright (2010). She has also directed television, including episodes of Six Feet Under, Homicide: Life on the Street, and The L Word. Lisa is married to musician Wendy Melvoin, and they have a son.

Still frame from The Kids Are Alright.

