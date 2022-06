We’re changing things up for the month of June by doing a “wild card” approach where there is no theme other than my own whims. Every day can shift gears, wildly, from one topic to the next!

Today, let’s talk about Sundays! It is one, after all! What do you like to do on a Sunday? Did you have specific things as a kid you had to do? How has it changed as an adult? What do you look forward to the most on a Sunday?

Bonus: What’s your least favorite or dreaded Sunday activity?

